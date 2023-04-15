Charming, whimsical, and impeccably crafted, Pandora jewelry is adored for good reason. From sweet charm bracelets to sparkly statement rings, jewelry like Pandora serves up all the style you love at more affordable prices — and since all these Pandora alternatives are on Amazon, you won’t have to wait more than a couple of days to start styling them.

How To Shop For Jewelry Like Pandora

While not exact copies, every item on this list has a few qualities in common with your Pandora favorites. Bracelets crafted from sterling silver will feel of comparable Pandora quality, while a charm bracelet with a dangling heart or a stackable, snake-style band will channel the Pandora look you love. If you adore the way Pandora injects sparkle into their designs, choose a piece studded with cubic zirconia rather than real gemstones to channel the Pandora look while keeping costs down. And if you love Pandora but you’re more of a minimalist, try a silver bead bracelet for some fun Pandora texture, minus the sparkle.

Many of Pandora’s best-sellers (and what likely won your adoration) are their charm bracelets, charms, and sparkly pendants and rings. These pieces tend to be made of sterling silver, embellished with special details like snake chains, barrel clasps, pave encrusting, and cubic zirconia or colorful gemstone studding. Hearts feature prominently in Pandora designs, and many of their charms have a personal, playful quality that can inject personality into your outfit, signaling love for anything from movie characters to pets.

From signature stretchy bracelets to elegant pendants and playful charms, there’s a piece of jewelry like Pandora out there just waiting for you to spot it. Scroll on to start shopping.

1 This Popular Crystal Pave Charm Bracelet With A Stretchy Band NINE WEST Silvertone Crystal Pave Heart Stretch Bracelet Amazon $17 See On Amazon Fans of Pandora charm bracelets, take note: This bracelet features a stretchy popcorn-chain silver-toned band, embellished by a crystal pave heart, for a look that feels distinctly rooted in Pandora style at a lower price. And that stretchy band means no awkward fumbling with a bracelet clasp; grab it on your way out the door to add some effortless gleam to your ensemble. This special piece is backed by over 1,000 perfect five-star ratings. Positive review: “Loved this bracelet and will definitely order one or two for gifts. So surprised at the quality and workmanship. Amazing at this price!” Sizes: One size (8 Inches) | Material: Zinc & Brass Plated In Imitation Silver

2 This Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet With A Sparkly Clasp MULA 925 Sterling Silver Snake Chain Charm Bracelet Amazon $23 See On Amazon Like many of Pandora’s best-selling pieces, this bracelet features a snake-style sterling silver chain, this one punctuated by a dainty butterfly clasp complete with glittering cubic zirconia. If you don’t love the butterfly, you have eight other Pandora-esque clasps to choose from, like a green four-leaf clover, a multicolored heart, and a golden moon and star. It’s even available in a range of sizes so you can ensure the perfect fit. Looking to add some playful Pandora-inspired bling? MULA sells a line of charms compatible with this bracelet for even more personalization. Positive review: “I wanted a Pandora style bracelet without paying the price [...] Very well made. It is sturdy and pretty at the same time. The clasp is strong doesn't just pop open, but is sparkly and super cute at the same time. Really glad I bought this. [...]” Sizes: 6.7 — 7.9 Inches | Styles: 9 | Material: Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

3 These Affordable Charms You Can Add To Your Existing Charm Bracelet LongLuck Charms Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you have a Pandora charm bracelet (the brand confirms that these charms are compatible with Pandora bracelets!), or you choose one from this list, consider the cute charms in this listing as affordable alternatives to Pandora’s cult-favorite charms. The sterling silver and cubic zirconia dangle charm pictured here is perfect for pet lovers, but there are 17 styles in total — including a few options inspired by Disney characters — so you can find the charm that feels the most you. Note that the hole size measures approximately 4.8 millimeters. Positive review: “Love this charm. It fits my Pandora bracelet just fine. It is also sterling silver. Quality at a low price!” Sizes: 1 | Styles: 17 | Material: Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

4 This Glittering Teardrop Ring & Band Set For Under $30 EAMTI Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Ring Amazon $29 See On Amazon This teardrop ring calls to mind one of Pandora’s best-selling ring styles, and for under $30, you’re also getting a matching band. The teardrop ring features a 1.5-carat cubic zirconia stone set in a sterling silver band surrounded by tiny CZ stones, and the matching band is studded in CZ stones all the way around. Lots of shoppers wear this as their engagement ring and wedding band, but it’s also a gorgeous option for dressier events. Choose from white-, yellow-, or rose gold-toned settings. Positive review: “This wedding ring set is GORGEOUS, right out of the box! [...] This is a wedding set I got to wear everyday, because if I try to take off my ring whenever I go to work, take a shower or wash my hands, or cook, then I am much more likely to lose it! So I ordered this one and slipped it on and don't take it off! The little tiny stones that surround the teardrop stone are well-set, And the ring is sturdy enough to not get smashed or misshapen, unlike every other set that I've had before! [...] I can't say enough great things about this ring. I'm so glad I chose it out of the sea of options here on Amazon!” Sizes: 3 — 11 | Styles: 3 | Material: Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

5 A Sterling Silver Barrel Clasp Bracelet Parmuz 925 Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet Amazon $21 See On Amazon This charm bracelet is made of sterling silver and features a snake-style chain that looks gorgeous on its own, or can accommodate a collection of charms (either the brand’s own line of charms or Pandora charms — one reviewer noted that Pandora charms fit this piece) to personalize your look. The barrel clasp is encrusted in sparkling pave, and it clasps securely to ensure that any charms you might add to it won’t slip off. (It comes in a few other clasp designs, too.) It feels every bit as special as your favorite Pandora pieces, at a very wallet-friendly price. Try layering it with other bracelets, and adding in other charms, to personalize your look. Positive review: “Perfect fit for Pandora-styled charms. Looks great, easy on-off closure. Very happy with this bracelet.” Sizes: 6.7 — 7.9 Inch | Styles: 7 | Material: Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

6 This Birthstone Ring That Combines A Few Of Pandora’s Design Elements Step Forward Adjustable Open Heart Ring Amazon $19 See On Amazon This ring combines a few of Pandora’s signature design elements — birthstones, hearts, and an open design — into one gorgeous, under-$20 piece. It features two sparkly heart-shaped cubic zirconia stones on a beaded, 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver band; and the adjustable band allows you to switch it from finger to finger (and makes it a foolproof gift). While it’s available in your birthstone of choice (plus one with a rose design, and another with both a rose and a heart), there’s nothing wrong with purchasing the color that happens to be your favorite. Positive review: “I truly liked this ring not only is it a perfect accessory for any occasion, its small but cute and it being adjustable makes it so much better. It's a meaningful gift for anyone or yourself.” Sizes: 1 | Styles: 14 | Material: 18 Karat Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

7 This Classic Tennis Bracelet With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pavoi jewelry has earned a cult following in its own right, and this classic tennis bracelet taps into the sparkle of Pandora tennis bracelets, at a fraction of the cost (plus it’s got over 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings to back it up). Crafted with cubic zirconia set into 14 karat gold-plated sterling silver, this bracelet looks elegant on its own, but it’s perfect for layering with other bracelets for even more texture — it’s a gorgeous choice for minimalists and maximalists alike. It also comes in yellow- and rose-gold plating, plus a set of two (in white and yellow gold) to kickstart your stack. Positive review: “I love this. Not over the top, looks real and can be worn casual as well as to add that touch to a simple little black dress or jumpsuit. I love to layer it with my love bangle.” Sizes: 6.5 — 7.5 Inches | Styles: 5 | Material: 14 Karat Gold-Plated Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

8 This Elegant & Minimalist Silver Bead Chain Bracelet Miabella 925 Sterling Silver Bead Ball Chain Bracelet Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add instant texture and gleam to your ensemble with this sterling silver bead chain bracelet, reminiscent of Pandora’s own ball-chain bracelets. Made in Italy, this bracelet is available in four sizes, and the beaded style is minimal enough to blend with outfits ranging from dressy to casual, while still adding personality. A lobster clasp finishes off this classic piece. Positive review: “I put this bracelet on when it arrived about 3 weeks ago and haven't taken it off. I've been in the ocean, showered, sweat and it still looks like new. I absolutely love it.” Sizes: 6.5 — 8 Inches | Styles: 1 | Material: Sterling Silver

9 A Sparkly Heart Ring In A Halo Setting PAVOI Heart Ring Amaozn $14 See On Amazon Another gorgeous Pavoi option, this halo ring takes its name from a heart-shaped cubic zirconia haloed by tiny cubic zirconia stones and set into a rhodium-plated band, for an effect similar to that of Pandora’s halo heart rings at a surprisingly low cost. Try layering it with a simple silver band for contrasting texture. Positive review: “It's beautiful, just like pandora [...] I have the original pandora princess cut (real gold) $500 one and I kid you not, it looks almost identical.” Sizes: 5 — 10 | Styles: 2 | Material: Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silver, Cubic Zirconia

10 This Dainty Ring Made Of Tiny Sterling Silver Hearts ORAZIO Sterling Silver Heart Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon The adorable sterling silver hearts that make up this ring harken to a similar Pandora style; and, like the OG, it looks amazing either on its own or as part of a stack. You could even wear this as a charm on a pendant necklace for another Pandora-esque look, or buy it in multiples and layer them on top of each other. At only $15, it’s a simple and chic way to imbue all your ensembles with a little Pandora-esque style. Positive review: “A perfect circle of hearts! Comfortable fitting runs true to size. Smooth edges too.” Sizes: 5 — 10 | Styles: 1 | Material: Sterling Silver

11 An Elegant Halo Pendant SBLING Cubic Zirconia Cushion Shape Halo Pendant Necklace Amazon $24 See On Amazon This halo pendant, reminiscent of one of Pandora’s necklaces, features a statement-making 4.5-carat cubic zirconia square stone haloed by tiny, dazzling CZ stones, dangling from a simple and elegant chain. This would be a stunning addition to more formal attire like a silk slip dress, but it could easily elevate even a basic T-shirt. Positive review: “I love this beautiful design! Such a gorgeous and classic design. Looks so real. Wonderful necklace and great price.” Sizes: 1 | Styles: 5 | Material: Cubic Zirconia, Platinum-Plated Copper

12 This Popular Alphabet Charm QueenCharms Initial A-Z Letter Charm Amazon $5 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic alphabet charm, and this one comes complete with an adorable heart that taps into Pandora’s playful energy — but this one will only set you back $5. With a hole size of about 4.8 millimeters, it’s backed by over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, and almost 100 positive reviews from shoppers who’ve added these to their existing Pandora charm bracelets. Positive review: “Was hesitant at first because of the price and not coming from the Pandora store. But this is perfect! Cannot tell it was not purchased at the store! Definitely my ‘go to’ for all charms!!” Sizes: 1 | Styles: 40 | Material: Not Listed