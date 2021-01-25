Jill Biden's FLOTUS fashion moments are already making waves, from her Oscar de la Renta Election Certification night dress to her Markarian inauguration look. But one staple in her wardrobe is starting to get attention. Jill Biden's 'Mama' necklace is a chic and heartwarming addition to her jewelry collection, and it's likely a gift from her children. With this necklace, Biden joins other famous moms, like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Gigi Hadid, who all wear their favorite moniker around their neck.

Biden's necklace reads ‘Mama’ in small block letters, encrusted with pave diamonds, and sits high on her neck. She wore it to the Whitman-Walker Health Hospital the day after inauguration, pairing it with her white midi dress and a long strand of layered pearls. She also wore it for an unannounced visit to the U.S. Capitol, dropping off chocolate chip cookies to National Guard members and sharing she's a "National Guard" mom, referencing her late stepson Beau Biden, who was a Delaware Army National Guard member.

Though it took a little sleuthing, thanks to The Adventurine, the necklace has been identified as EF Collection. It retails for $825, so it's a great option if you're looking for a splurge.

To shop Biden’s necklace as well as more affordable options, check out the below options.

