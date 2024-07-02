Julia Fox has been transforming into a musical sensation right before fans’ eyes, and really, is there anything she can’t do? An actor, fashion savant, author, and —of course — professional muse, Fox is proving yet again that she’s not only a Jill of all trades, but a master of all, too.

On June 29, Fox celebrated Pride Month with a performance at Ladyland festival in New York City alongside the greats including Madonna and famed dancer Honey Balenciaga. Her look was iconic.

Her presence was a present in and of itself — so, fittingly, she dressed like gift wrapping paper.

Julia’s Taffeta Corset

Fox performed in a bow-detailed custom corset from fashion designer A’Kai Littlejohn, the genius behind the Keffiyeh suits featured in singer Kehlani’s “Next to You” music video. The look worn by the Uncut Gems muse was made from iridescent taffeta for an edgier take on cottagecore dressing.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The oversized bows gave the look a distinct theatrical vibe.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the corset dress wasn’t dramatic enough, she opted for equally bold accessories. Fox matched the garment’s chaotic energy with ankle-breaking, mirrored platform sandals wrapped in the same taffeta. Like the performer she is, the actor-turned-singer underpinned the campy look with flesh-toned tights.

Her Futuristic Glam Look

Makeup artist Jezz Hill created a intergalactic look with dreamy silver eye shadow, architectural black eyeliner, an extra tail penciled onto each brow, and pink lipstick with exaggerated black liner.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This performance is just one of many times Fox has taken to the stage in the last few months, leaving fans to wonder if a full-blown concert circuit is on the way. One can always dream.