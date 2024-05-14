Julia Fox’s personal style is anything but conventional. Known for her risqué aesthetic, the ‘Uncut Gems’ muse, along with longtime stylist and friend Briana Andalore, singlehandedly revived the super-low rise pants trend and sported leaves (yes, leaves) held together by a string. Just last month she even wore a jarring hairy flesh bikini to protest the dismantling of women’s reproductive rights. The point is, Fox made it clear a long time ago she doesn’t care what people think and despite your best guess, you never really know what outfit she’s going to pull out next.

Her latest satorial surprise? The upcycled sneaker bra set she wore to film the ‘TODAY Show’ with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jennifer Bush Hager. During Monday morning’s segment in New York City, the The Down the Drain author talked about all-things fashion and style, including her pick for best-dressed at the 2024 Met Gala — which was Zendaya in both Maison Margiela and Givenchy, FYI.

Julia Fox’s Sneaker Bra

Hours later, the star gave her 1.6 million followers on Instagram a closer look at her sustainable garb with detailed shots of her look. Designed by All Amin, founder of upcycling brand HARAM, the bra top is made from a deconstructed pair of Nike Air Max Plus sneakers.

Her look also featured the bra’s matching mini skirt and fingerless gloves. Skillfully crafted from the sides of the shoes with Nike’s famous swoosh, Fox’s bottoms had lace-up details, which were repurposed as nonfunctional garters for her white lace tights. And she of one may have technically been wearing sneakers, she quite ironically paired the pieces with platform sandals.

This, of course, wouldn’t be a Fox special unless the glam matched the vibe. Her ice-blond hair was tousled into a curly chignon that offered a modern-Marie Antoinette feel. The OMGFashun! host further committed to the look with bleached brows, sullen makeup, and a dazed stare, to boot.

The Brand Behind Her Look

For context, HARAM was founded by Kurdish designer All Amin in 2019 as a creative solution to addressing the fashion industry’s waste. Beloved by celebrities, the brand makes everything from sneaker bra tops and top-handle handbags, to corset dresses made from a pair of classic Timberland boots.

Whether the piece is custom-made or living on HARAM’s site, The Indie brand offers an unconventional approach to circular fashion — something that Fox has long promoted in her DIY posts on social media.

Her Other Eco-Friendly Outfits

Back in 2022, Fox posted a homemade dress tutorial on TikTok and Instagram, putting her design skills on full display. The creative cut up an old beach towel to make a dress that could be worn not one, but two different ways — calling it “End of the world” fashion. She went on to team it with long black gloves, boots, and sunglasses.

Much like her sneaker bra, this cutout dress just confirms Fox’s ability to turn even the most mudane items and occurances into something worth talking about.