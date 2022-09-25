Just Because You're Cheap Doesn't Mean Your Clothes Can't Look Expensive — These Chic Pieces Are Proof

If your wardrobe could use a little update but you’re trying to stay on a budget, we’ve got you covered. Seriously, just because you’re cheap doesn’t mean your clothes can’t look expensive — and we’ve rounded up a list of chic pieces that are proof.

You may be sad to say goodbye to warmer days because you’ll miss all your dresses, but we’ve found tons of amazing — and affordable — dresses that are perfect for fall. Freshen up your closet with sweaters, cardigans, jeans and more, all for gasp-worthy prices that don’t sacrifice style or comfort. Scroll down for our faves, including deep v-neck ruffle dresses, chic sweater wrap dresses, and tons of midi dresses with serious style.

1 This Flowy Little Number With A Square Neckline ALLEGRACE Square Neck Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This flowy floral print dress is chic, comfortable and affordable all in one. The square neckline and cinched waist give it a beautiful silhouette while the lightweight material and midi length make it the perfect “throw on and go” piece you’ll find yourself reaching for over and over a gain. Add a chunky cardigan and your favorite ankle boots, and you’ve found your staple fall outfit. Available sizes: 1X — 4X Available colors: 8

2 These High-Waisted Skinnies That Feel Like Jeggings But Look Tailored ALLEGRACE High Waisted Skinny Pants with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a comfy but polished look, try these high-waisted skinny pants with pockets. They’re super stretchy thanks to all the elastic but have an elegant, tailored look that totally makes them work-appropriate. Wear them with heels or flats, or pair them with your favorite chucks for a casual weekend outfit. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus Available colors: 7

3 A 4-Pack Of Cheeky Lace Underwear For Under $20 Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Stretch Bikini (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You deserve new underwear — and this set of lace underwear is an affordable way to stock up on luxe-looking undies. Shoppers love the coverage, fit, and that they stay in place once on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 6

4 A Cropped Tank That’s Chic Minimalist In Neutral Hues Amilia Solid Double Layer Crop Tank Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this solid crop tank to work out, lounge around in or layer it under your favorite hoodie. The double layer design ensures opaqueness and the soft, stretchy fabric is so comfortable it makes it feel way more expensive than it actually is. It’s a versatile, multi-purpose basic you’ll want to live in every day and that’s garnered more than 9,000 five-star reviews to prove it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22

5 A V-Neck Tee That’s A Chic Basic You Need In Your Closet Amoretu V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add this chic basic v-neck tee to your wardrobe and style it with a pair of jeans or wear it with your favorite leggings for an effortless look. Sometimes simple is best and at just $16, this basic t-shirt is available in 22 colors and comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers who say you can dress it up or down and love that it’s very soft but isn’t sheer. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 22

6 This Ruffle Hem Blouse For An Office Look Or Date Night Avanova Ruffle Hem Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get this ruffle hem blouse for a fun top that’ll work just as well for a day at the office as it will for happy hour drinks. The frill mock neck, three-quarter ruffled sleeves and keyhole back give it a touch of sophistication. The top comes in various designs, including this chic cheetah print, a sleek stripe, and several solid color options, all of which look like you paid way more than you did. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 32

7 A Wire-Free Bralette With A Scalloped Lace Detail Wacoal b.tempt'd Lace Kiss Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of spending tons of money on pricey lingerie, go with this affordable yet beautiful wire-free bralette with a scalloped lace detail. There’s no hook or closure so it’s easy to pull-on, and the elastic under the sheer cups provides light support. The straps are adjustable for ultimate comfort and the bralette is available in a sweet pink, black, and 12 other colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 14

8 This Cargo Jacket With A Streamlined Silhouette Daily Ritual Military Cargo Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon This military cargo jacket is perfect for those days when there’s a chill in the air. It’s made from soft cotton twill and has a zippered chest pocket and an elasticized drawstring waistband so you can adjust it to your comfort. The jacket has just enough stretch for a relaxed feel, and shoppers say it looks stylish, has a great fit, and they always get compliments wearing it. Available sizes: 2—16 Available colors: 7

9 These Boyshort Panties With A Floral Lace Pattern Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Good lingerie can be seriously expensive, which is why this set of boyshort panties with floral lace detail is a total steal. The delicate pattern makes the set look super luxurious but the panties are also very comfortable thanks to the cotton liner and elastic band. They also stay in place and don’t ride up, as reviewers confirm, which is always a plus. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 2

10 A Lace Trim Tank With More Than 8,000 Five-Star Reviews BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lace trim tank is an Amazon favorite that thousands of shoppers love and say they own in multiple colors. Pair it with jeans and heels for a cute date night look, or tuck it into a pencil skirt and you’re event ready. It’s lightweight and comfortable, super versatile and a piece you definitely need in your life, especially at this incredible price. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 22

11 This Long-Sleeve Dress With Sophisticated Ruching Detail BTFBM Runched Bodycon Wrap Front Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Slip on this ruched bodycon wrap dress and instantly stylish without spending that much. This inexpensive dress is definitely worth the money; it’s comfy and casual and would look great with a little denim jacket and sneakers for a relaxed Saturday outfit, but just as good with heels and a statement necklace for a last minute event. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 31

12 A Classic Cardigan That’s A Great Alternative For A Pricier Name Brand Version Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic crewneck cardigan, but instead of paying the big bucks for a name brand version, save money and get this incredible find instead. It’s made from soft yarn and has a little bit of stretch for comfort but holds its shape, and thousands of shoppers say it’s well made and lightweight enough to wear in any weather. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X Available colors: 27

13 This Casual Sweater With A Trendy Boxy Cut Daily Ritual Boxy Crewneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get this trendy boxy cut crewneck sweater for the budget price of $30 and your fall wardrobe is sorted. The soft mid-weight yarn makes it a great transitional piece that can easily be paired with jeans, leggings or layered under a jacket. One reviewer said, “I bought this sweater to have another one to rotate in my work wardrobe, and it's easily the best sweater in the lineup.” *Adding it to our carts right now.* Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16

14 A Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress That’ll Be Your New Go-To Party Dress Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon You’ll be RSVP-ing “yes” to every party, wedding and event the second you get this fun deep v-neck ruffle dress that you won’t believe is this affordable. The mini dress has a cutout detail on the back and flared full length sleeves with a ruffle cuff that give it such a high-end look. It comes in solid colors as well as various floral and leopard print designs and at this price, you may want to snag more than one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 32

15 These Crewneck T-Shirts In Classic Solids & Stripes Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re missing some good basic tees in your wardrobe, get this solid and striped crewneck t-shirt set that has more than a whopping 25,000 five-star reviews. The jersey cotton blend material makes them lightweight and comfortable to wear, and one shopper said, “I’ve bought multiple of this exact shirt and I just can’t stray!” This’ll be the best $19 you spend all week, we bet! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 42

16 This Classic Long-Sleeve Button Down Shirt For Under $30 Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everybody needs a crisp white button down shirt in their closet and this 100% cotton version is a great choice that doesn’t break the bank. There’s nothing more classic than this wardrobe staple, and besides this timeless white color, it also comes in stripes, gingham and other patterns. Wear it under a blazer for more formal office days or tuck it into jeans and pair it with simple flats for a chic and effortless look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21

17 These Pull-On Jeggings For Effortless Legging-Level Comfort Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get legging-level comfort with these stretchy pull-on jeggings that deliver comfort and an effortlessly chic style. Customers say they’re super comfortable and well made, and tons have said they’re ordering a second pair because they’re that good. It’s hard to find a good pair of jeans, especially one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, so you know you’re gonna need multiples of these. Luckily they’re available in 22 different colors. Available sizes: 0—30 Plus, including short, regular and long sizes Available colors: 22

18 A Sophisticated Off-The-Shoulder Dress So You’re Always Event-Ready Ezbelle Off The Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Got big weekend plans but need something to wear? You’ll be all set with this off-the-shoulder bodycon midi dress that’s sophisticated, soft and stretchy, oh and only costs $30. The dress is a fave thousands of shoppers rave about, one even saying, “I just tried this dress on and instantly ran back to the app to purchase other colors.” Others say it “exceeds expectations” and “fits like a glove”, and that’s pretty much all the convincing we need. Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22 Available colors: 28

19 This One-Shoulder Tunic With A Bow For A Gorgeous Statement Top Guteidee One Shoulder Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Throw this one shoulder tunic top on whether you’re heading out to dinner or attending a special event. The chiffon top is light and flowy and the bow adds a fun statement and makes it look so special and expensive. Go bold with a bright coral or purple or more understated with a classic black or white, you’ll love (and want) this top in every color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 34

20 A Half-Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress So You Can Transition From Summer To Fall In Style Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Transition to cooler weather easily in this half-sleeve midi dress that’s made for casual days out. One reviewer said, “I have 4 different prints of this because it fits so well” and many others also comment on how well it fits, the quality you get for the price and how comfy it is. Wear it with sneakers or dress it up with some heels and a cute clutch and you’re ready to conquer the day. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8

21 These Cropped Paper Bag Pants With A Tie-Waist Detail Hanna Nikole Cropped Paper Bag Belted Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon Add these chic cropped paper bag belted pants to your wardrobe and they’ll be on weekly rotation. The high-waisted cut gives them so much elegance and a beautiful silhouette that elongates the legs, while the added stretch makes them super comfy and easy to wear all day long. They’ll look great whether you pair them with sandals, heels or flats. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus Available colors: 18

22 An Empire Waist Maxi Dress That’s As Comfy As It Is Stylish HAOMEILI Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Who said you can’t be stylish and comfortable at the same time? This empire waist maxi dress delivers both, and for all the pocket lovers out there — yes, the dress even has pockets. It’s sophisticated and elegant, and made from quality jersey material that’s soft and stretchy. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 22

23 A Belted Midi Dress That Looks Super Polished Verdusa Lantern Sleeve Midi Bodycon Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Put on this belted bodycon and instantly feel put-together. It has lantern sleeves and a belt you can tie into a bow for a lovely silhouette and an added detail that makes it look that much more special (and expensive). Tons of reviewers say they wore it to a wedding and got so many compliments, and one even said, “This dress. Wow. The longer I wore it the more amazing I felt!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 9

24 This A-Line Flared Midi Dress You’ll Feel Comfortable In All Day Long Hotouch A-line Flare Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A pleated skirt, loose fit and three-quarter length sleeves make this flared midi number the most comfortable dress you’ll purchase this season. It’s made from stretchy rayon and spandex that give it a relaxed feel. Jazz it up with a statement belt or necklace and pair it with heels, sandals or flats, it’s so versatile it’ll look good either way. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 27

25 A Thigh-High Slit Dress That Makes A Serious Statement PRIMODA Thigh-high Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Turn heads every time you wear this thigh-high slit bodycon that makes a serious statement. Channel that 90’s designer vibe with its straight neckline, thin straps and high slit, and just add a pair of strappy sandals to complete the look. It’s soft and stretchy and the perfect minimal yet high-impact dress for any more formal occasion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 8

26 This Knit Shawl Wrap For Beautiful Layering sy soul young Knit Shawl Wrap Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get this flowy knit shawl wrap for the perfect layering piece. It’s soft and lightweight, has a delicate eyelet pattern and a fringed hem and provides a little extra coziness and a whole lot of extra style. It’s also super versatile since you can wear it multiple ways — add a belt to turn it into a jacket, wear it on its own or wrap it around like an oversized scarf. It comes in one size and is available in 13 colors, from classic black to a saturated mustard yellow. Available colors: 13

27 A Printed Maxi Dress Someone Called Their “Best Purchase Ever From Amazon” Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You know this maxi dress is good if someone called it their “best purchase ever from Amazon”. It’s soft and flowy and only $30, so if you’re looking for an everyday dress you can throw on and look like you made an effort, this is it. It’s available in this pretty blue and white design as well as tons of other styles, from soft pinks to bold floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 19

28 These Hipster Panties With A Cute Bow & Lace Detail LEVAO Breathable Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get this affordable set of breathable hipster panties and feel like you just spent a fortune when really, you didn’t, like, at all. You’ll love the gorgeous floral lace detail, cute bow and the soft and comfortable cotton liner. They’re lightweight and the elastic band isn’t so tight it cuts off all your body circulation, but tight enough so they stay in place. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4

29 This Oversized Chunky Cardigan With A Luxe Knit Yskkt Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Warm up and look chic in this oversized chunky knit cardigan with pockets and large statement buttons. Shoppers say they get compliments on it all the time and love its quality and the two front pockets. The oversized, slouchy fit makes it extra cozy and a great cool weather top to pair with jeans or leggings. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X Available colors: 11

30 A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater For Sleek Elegance Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication as this lightweight crewneck sweater proves. And the good thing is that it doesn’t have to be ridiculously expensive either — this long-sleeve sweater is $25 and has over 8,500 five-star reviews backing it. One reviewer commented, “Fabric snob and usually high end only but this is a great fit and color.” Amazon does it again. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X Available colors: 40

31 This Padded Lace Bralette With Double Straps PAXCOO Lace Bralette (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A pack of six lace bralettes for under $20? Yes, you heard that right. Each set has six different colored bralettes that are made from soft lace with removable cups and double straps for added support. The back of the bralette is all lace and if you’re sick and tired of underwire digging into your sides, this will be a seriously welcome relief. Thousands of reviewers say the set is great value for the money and we couldn’t agree more. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 2

32 A Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon You’ll Be Wearing To Every Cocktail Party From Here On Out PerZeal Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Knit Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Feels like a sweater, but looks like a one-and-done statement outfit? Yeah, it’s this ribbed off-the-shoulder midi dress. It’s made from soft and breathable sweater fabric in a snug fit that feels oh-so comfortable. Get ready for all the compliments, and listen to this shopper who wrote, “I tell you what hunnie.... GET THIS DRESS.” Done. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 29

33 This Flutter Sleeve Dress To Twirl Your Way Into The New Season Pinup Fashion Short Flutter Sleeve Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This flutter sleeve dress with a pleated high waist creates a beautiful silhouette that’ll look great paired with a bright heel for a pop of color or flats for a more casual look. The dress is available in 17 colors including solids and bold floral prints. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus Available colors: 17

34 A Fleece-Lined Sherpa Jacket That’s Oh-So Soft Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel like you’re wrapped in a warm hug every time you put on this fleece-lined sherpa jacket that’s ultra-soft and cozy. It has a full zipper closure, two pockets, and a fitted shape, and is available in solid colors as well as a leopard print and buffalo check print. A good fleece jacket can be quite an investment, so snag this budget one while it’s in stock and stay warm all season long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9

35 This Asymmetrical Strap Dress That Is Unbelievably Under $30 PRIMODA Asymmetrical Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This asymmetrical spaghetti strap dress is a gorgeous head-turner you’ll want to wear to every party in the foreseeable future, and luckily it’s also incredibly comfortable because it’s made from a soft stretchy material. Get it in black or go bold with neon pink or green — or get both because you can at this price. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 12

36 A Backless Maxi Dress That Looks Like High-End Coutoure R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon High-end couture meets a budget in this gorgeous backless maxi dress. The flowy skirt and tiered ruffles give it an ethereal feel and the smocked bodice and horizontal strap back add a structured feel that contrasts the free-flowing bottom. The dress is lightweight but not see-through and so dreamy you’ll find any reason to wear it again and again. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 26

37 This Ruffled Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress That Looks Boutique ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Mini Dresses Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep sunny day vibes alive with this ruffled off-the-shoulder mini dress. The oversized ruffles make such a statement and the flowy skirt drapes beautifully for a fun look that looks like it’s from a local boutique. It’s available in black, orange, yellow and green, and one happy customer said, “I felt so gorgeous in this dress”, which is pretty much the best review ever. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 4

38 A Cuffed Sleeve Button Down For Effortless Elegance Runcati Cuffed Sleeve Button Down Amazon $22 See On Amazon Look effortlessly elegant in this cotton blend cuffed sleeve button down shirt that’s relaxed, comfy and classic all in one, not to mention really affordable at just $22. It comes in a full button down front version as well as a half button down one, and looks great tucked in or untucked, with rolled sleeves or layered under a cute cardigan for fall. Choose from 29 colors or grab more than one since you really can’t beat this price. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 29

39 This Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress For Ultimate Comfort Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Feel like you’re wearing your PJs without looking like you are in this short-sleeve maxi dress that only costs $25 but will likely be one of your most worn pieces of clothing. It’s made from a rayon blend fabric that gives it softness and stretch and has a fitted top and flared skirt for comfort. Rock it with your favorite tennies and a little denim jacket for a perfect early fall outfit that’ll become an instant staple. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16

40 A Pair Of Wide Leg Jeans For A Vintage-Inspired Look Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Heritage Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a touch of vintage to your outfit with these wide leg Levi’s jeans that look cute and trendy but are also comfortable thanks to the added stretch and roomy legs. Reviewers confirm that they fit well and if you’re tired of all your skinny jeans hugging your ankles, wearing these will feel like a dream. The high-waisted cut will look great with a tucked in shirt or sweater, and for $30, these are such a good investment you’ll get wear out of for years to come. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Available colors: 2

41 This Floral Print Midi Dress To Channel Your Inner Midge Maisel Simple Flavor Floral Midi Evening Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Go 50’s chic and channel your inner Midge Maisel with this marvelous floral midi evening dress. The high crewneck, three-quarter length sleeves and flowy skirt give it such classic elegance and make it the perfect choice for any formal event in your calendar this year. It’s available in 26 different floral prints and colors, ranging from small-scale monochromatic patterns to large-scale colorful florals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26

42 A Halter Neck Maxi Dress You’ll Get A Ton Of Wear Out Of STYLEWORD Off Shoulder Halter Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a versatile dress you can wear to the beach, dinner and a wedding, you’ve found the one. You’ll get so much wear out of this halter neck maxi dress that looks way more expensive than it actually is as countless reviewers remark. Put on some heels, grab your favorite clutch and you’re ready for a party! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 39

43 A Mock-Neck Slim Fitted Top That’s A Must-Have Basic Verdusa Basic Mock Neck Slim Fitted Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add this must-have basic to your wardrobe and you’ll never have one of those “I have nothing to wear” moments again. This mock-neck slim fitted top will look good with literally everything — dress pants, jeans, a high-waisted skirt, anything and everything. It’s easily the most high-end looking $19 you’ll ever spend. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20

44 This Backless Halter Neck Dress With A Crochet Trim Detail ZESICA Halter Neck Split Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Feel like you’re at a beach resort every time you wear this backless halter neck maxi dress. It has a thigh-high side split and a beautiful crochet trim detail on the front, while the back features a tie closure. The dress is fully lined from the waist down to ensure full coverage and the super soft material is comfortable on the skin and helps you stay cool on hot days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 8