Just Because You're Cheap Doesn't Mean Your Outfits Can't Look Expensive — These Things On Amazon Are Proof

As the seasons change, new fashion trends emerge for all to see. And if you’re anything like me, it’s hard not to want to buy everything you like. While that might not be financially feasible for everyone, it doesn’t mean you have to pass up new clothes and hot trends of the season. There are a ton of high-quality fashion items on Amazon that will make you feel like a style queen without breaking the bank.

For example, there’s a wide range of dresses listed here. Some are short and breezy while others are long and warm. One thing they all have in common, though, is the versatility to be worn for a huge variety of occasions. And if dresses aren’t really your thing, there are plenty of tops, skirts, and accessories to scroll through — because purses, bracelets, necklaces, and even underwear are fashion, too. So take a peek and prepare to be surprised at how chic, and how cheap, these finds are.

1 This Midi Dress With A Standout Square Neckline ALLEGRACE Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Look fabulous and flouncy in this floral print midi dress. It has a square neckline that is a refreshing take from the typical scoop or V-neck most dresses sport. The large, puffy sleeves add volume around the shoulders and have a cute, ruffled cuff at the bottom. There is lots of fun movement in the skirt, too. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

2 An Everyday Essential Cardigan With A Classic Look Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon I believe everyone needs an everyday button-up cardigan in their closet. This one fits the bill in more than one way, with a versatile look and lightweight material that complements many looks. As one satisfied Amazon reviewer said, “I really like this cardigan, it’s soft, well-made, and fits true to size.” And it’s suitable for year-round use. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

3 A Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweater That Is The Epitome Of Comfy ANRABESS Slouchy Pullover Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon The pillowy softness of this slouchy pullover sweater might make you never want to take it off. It has a quarter zip-up on the front, which helps keep your hair from getting messy when pulling this over your head. In keeping with this season’s trends, it’s meant to have that oversize look to it for a cool, effortless style. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

4 This Chic Tulle Skirt That Flows & Flutters CHICWISH Double-Layered Midi Skirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get ready to take on the day feeling fresh as can be in this flowy midi skirt. Between the stretchy elastic waistband and double-layered tulle, it will be hard for you to resist falling in love. “This is one of the best items in my closet. Elegant when it needs to be—a work outfit paired with a denim jacket was perfect. Versatile and very comfortable for all occasions,” one satisfied customer shared in a glowing review. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

5 A Sweet & Simple Handbag You Can Take With You Everywhere CYHTWSDJ Shoulder Bag Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Having a simple handbag for everyday carry is a closet must-have. This one has a sturdy zipper closure at the top to secure all your belongings. On the inside, you get one slip pocket and one zippered pocket for extra organizational space. Its simple and classic look and over-the-shoulder design make it a perfect purse for any occasion. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: One size

6 These Distressed Boyfriend Jeans That May Become Your New Favorites Dokotoo Raw Hem Boyfriend Denim Amazon $41 See On Amazon These distressed boyfriend jeans are a timeless classic and will be a solid choice for years to come. Down the front are rips and tears that add tons of character to this denim — and there's extra distressed fringe around the ankle cuffs, too. Their comfort and versatility make them a great option for whatever you may have planned for the day. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

7 A Dark-Wash Jean Jacket That Is Stylish & Comfortable dollhouse Dark Denim Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Bring all the cool, casual looks with this dark denim jacket. The deep blue shade lets it pair with other dark colors like black and navy, or contrast with lighter hues. “True to size and fit(s) perfect. It's a thinner jacket which I like,” said a customer who left a 5-star review. Its lightweight design makes it a great option for when you want to go for a stylish layered look. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

8 This Soft Jersey Maxi Dress With A Sultry Side Slit Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Look sleek and chic going about your day in this long-sleeved maxi dress. Just because you’re going to the grocery store doesn’t mean you can’t feel fashionable. Pair this dress with some trendy sandals or slip-on mules, add a simple necklace, and voila — you have an instantly elegant outfit of the day in moments. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

9 An Impeccably Designed Button-Down Shirt Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can never go wrong getting dressed for the day in a classic button-down shirt. “The shirt itself breathes comfortably, and all in all looks very professional in my workplace,” notes a happy customer. Thanks to its breathable material, you can easily wear it under a cardigan or blazer without getting too hot or stuffy. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

10 A V-Neck Bodysuit That Looks Simple & Feels Elegant MANGDIUP V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon There are endless ways you can style this V-neck bodysuit to put a rocking outfit together. It looks polished whether you wear it with pants, a skirt, or leggings. Feel confident in this purchase thanks to reviews like: “[These] are the best! I own three versions. I've gotten a lot of compliments and have recommended these to a lot of folks.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress You Can Wear Off-The-Shoulder EXLURA Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Turn heads when you’re sporting this puff-sleeve mini dress. You have the option to wear the sleeves off your shoulders for a more modern take, or wear them fully up for a traditional sleeve look. It has an empire waist, which is a unique feature for a mini dress. Throw on strappy sandals and your favorite accessories and head out for the day looking divine. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

12 This Ruffled Mini Dress With A Pretty Floral Print Floerns Ruffle Short Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The ruffle detailing all over this long sleeve mini dress will catch the eye when you enter a room. There’s a mock turtleneck collar that has ruffled detailing for an added pop of flair. There are also ruffles on the wrist cuffs of this dress that give continuity to the whole look. The hemline hits right above the knee for a fun, playful length. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

13 These Stackable Bracelets That Are So Hot Right Now fxmimior Chain Bracelets Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fashion statements extend to your accessories with these stackable bracelets. Four different styles come in this set, with each adding a unique texture and dimension. You get a range of simple to intricate, which helps these bracelets pair well with just about any outfit you can assemble. Choose between gold and silver — or treat yourself and get both. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

14 The Minidress With Drool-Worthy Lace-Up Sides GOKATOSAU Off Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon One word comes to mind with this off-shoulder lace-up dress — slay. And while it may be a bit out of some people’s comfort zones, it will have anyone feeling like a rock star. As one happy customer remarked, “I've never in my life put on a piece of clothing and felt like trouble but this dress sure did it!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

15 These Silicone Nipple Covers That Provide Full, Seamless Coverage NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Enjoy seamless and discreet coverage with these silicone nipple covers. These are especially helpful for those times you opt for a dress or top that’s more on the sheer or see-through side, or doesn’t work with a traditional bra. These will stay securely in place for up to 12 hours so you can get through your whole day with ease. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small or Large

16 A Shaggy Tassel Jacket That Emanates Vintage Vibes SySea Shaggy Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon This faux fur shaggy coat is giving me all the Penny Lane vibes from Almost Famous. The shaggy tassels are arranged in layered tiers down the entire jacket. It may become your jacket of choice this year thanks to its stylish comfort — and how many compliments you’re sure to get every time you wear it. And as an added bonus, simply machine wash it when it needs cleaning. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

17 A Pair Of Capri Yoga Pants With Seamless Side Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Yoga Capris with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can wear these wide-leg capri pants just about anywhere, that’s how versatile they are. The elastic waistband is extra wide, and is also designed to sit high on your hips. You can wear these for a yoga or Pilates class, as well as out and about during your day-to-day routine. They also have pockets, which are always a plus. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 An Oversize Sweater Dress You Just Might Fall In Love With ANRABESS Oversize Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon One of the biggest style trends this fall is wearing turtleneck sweater dresses. Fashionistas will love the fact this one can be styled casually with a pair of cute boots or dressed up with seasonal heels. “This sweater exceeded my expectations. It’s comfy, soft & easy to wear with a lot of stretch in it,” states a happy customer in one of the thousands of five-star reviews. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 This Baby Doll Blouse With Bold Prints & Delicate Ruffles Angashion Ruffle Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The eyes are instantly drawn to the striking print and ruffled detailing on this baby doll blouse. The cute cap sleeves are ruffled to complement the ruffled collar. Wear this chic top to the office by pairing it with trousers or a skirt, though it also works for a day out shopping if you style it with jeans and flats or high-end sneakers. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

20 An Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress Perfect For A Night On The Town Ezbelle Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Feel like a true fashionista in this midi bodycon dress that is sure to make an impression. It has a striking silhouette, and is a real fan favorite. “I just tried this dress on and instantly ran back to the app to purchase other colors. I love it...” said one very happy customer, in a sentiment echoed over and over in the reviews. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 4/6 — 20/22

21 The Cropped Pants With A Trendy Paper Bag Waistband GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon The waistband on these cropped pants packs a punch when it comes to delivering the fashion. It is ruched for a pop of texture and also has a tie belt that can be fashioned into a cute bow or knot. While the pants legs are straight, they are not skintight or clingy so you’ll feel comfortable in them all day long. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 This Gauzy Blouse That’s A Compliment-Magnet HOTAPEI Fashion Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon One of the biggest draws of this breezy blouse is its loose-fitting and draped effect. The collar is a fun blend of a cowl and V-neck design. The hem is long enough to tuck the shirt in, but it also looks stylish left out. Create a more everyday look by wearing it with your favorite jeans, or style it for a more formal occasion with a skirt and heels. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

23 An A-Line Skirt In Perfect, Cool-Weather Plaid IDEALSANXUN Plaid A-Line Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon The plaid print and longer hem of this A-line skirt will get you ready for dropping temps in no time. It has blazing hot reviews, though, such as: “I absolutely love it. The color is nice and the skirt itself is super comfortable.” Added bonus — it has pockets that seamlessly blend into the sides of the skirt to maintain that sleek silhouette. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Cute Layered Necklace Set With An Initial Pendant M MOOHAM Layered Initial Necklace (2 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Accessorizing with jewelry like this layered necklace set is a trend with definite staying power in the fashion world. The shorter of these two chains looks like paper clips linked together, while the longer one is similar in design with a smaller, more delicate chain. It’s finished off with a subtly blingy pendant embossed with your initial of choice. Available colors: 3

Available letters: A — Z

25 A Big Shoulder Tote You Can Use For Just About Anything Dreubea Large Tassel Shoulder Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon Switch out your grubby work bag with something modern and stylish like this shoulder tote. It’s large enough to hold everything you need for the day without feeling bulky or weighed down. One reviewer raved, “I get so many compliments on this purse. It has held up much better than purses I’ve spent way more on. It looks cute, matches everything and is super functional.” Available colors: 163

Available sizes: 2

26 This Turtleneck Sweater That Checks The Boxes On Current Trends ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon Enjoy the effortlessly cool vibe this turtleneck sweater brings to any outfit. The knit fabric keeps you warm, but is still breathable and soft. It has a high-low hemline that makes for an interesting fashion detail. You can wear it with boots, loafers, mules, and sneakers — each option transforms the final look of this sweater. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 These Skinny Jeans You Can Style So Many Ways Levi's 311 Skinny Jeans Amazon $42 See On Amazon I fully get behind having a good, solid pair of skinny jeans as an everyday go-to. Levi’s is a tried-and-true classic brand, and many reviewers love how consistent they are through the years. One satisfied customer notes, “Once again I've received my perfect sized pair of Levi's jeans. It doesn't seem to matter what color I order, they always seem to fit the same and well.” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 24 Short — 40 Regular

28 A 4-Pack Of Fashion-Forward Ribbed Bodysuits MakeMeChic Ribbed Knit Bodysuit Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $46 See On Amazon Get the ultimate versatility, all in style, with this four-pack of ribbed bodysuits. Each has a different design, but they’re all made from the same comfy, cushy material. So no matter which one you choose to wear, you’ll feel comfortable and fashionable. To put it on, it slides over your head and has easy snaps in the crotch. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Turtleneck That Fits Like A Flowy Tunic LILLUSORY Tunic Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon Feel comfy but stay fashionable in this oversize tunic sweater. The long sleeves are designed to be more fitted, while the body of the sweater is a bit boxy and loose. On each side are two slits that add more flow and movement. There is loads of versatility in the ways you can style it, and where you can wear it. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 This Beyoncé-Esque Bodysuit With A Mock Turtleneck MANGOPOP Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mock turtleneck bodysuit is the essence of simple elegance. It’s made from soft modal material with a touch of spandex for good stretch. One beyond-pleased customer says, “Run don’t walk to order anything from Mangopop! The material is super high quality, so freaking soft and feels luxurious against my skin”. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

31 A Dramatic Maxi Dress In A Gorgeous Floral Print Milumia Floral Maxi Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon There is a unique look to this button-up maxi dress that instantly catches your attention. Small, round buttons course down the entire front of the dress for a subtle pop, and the front split skirt shows off just the right amount of leg. The half sleeves have a loose fit that complements the rest of this flowy, striking dress. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

32 These Chunky Hoop Earrings That Are Reminiscent Of The ‘90s PAVOI Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get classic style that’s still totally on-trend with these chunky, open hoop earrings. Even though they are thick hoops, they are incredibly lightweight and won’t cause your lobes to hurt after wearing them all day and night. They’re made with a nickel- and allergy-free metal, so there’s no need to worry about skin irritation. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20 mm — 50 mm

33 A Slouchy Sweater Dress That’s As Fashionable As It Is Comfy Pink Queen Oversize Sweater Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon The hidden pockets in this slouchy sweater dress are just one of the features that make customers love it so much. It has a chunky knit texture that gives it a classic sweater look and a nice, warm feel. The fitted wrist cuffs and distinct hemline create a bit of structure. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 A Knit Mini Dress With Trendy Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon The fashion twist of this tie-front dress is guaranteed to fetch tons of compliments. It’s consistently ranked as a top-selling going-out dress on Amazon. Multiple reviewers reflect the sentiment of this happy customer, who describes this dress as “perfect! It fits well - not too tight and not baggy at all and I especially love the tie detail at the waistline”. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 This Cute & Versatile Handbag With A Ruched Handle PS PETITE SIMONE Tote Handbag Amazon $21 See On Amazon There are lots of fun style elements standing front and center on this adorable handbag. It’s made from a vegan faux leather material that is high-quality, durable, and will last for many fashion seasons to come. The shoulder strap is ruched for a fun twist on the standard. And the zip closure on top will ensure your personal items stay safe inside. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 2

36 These Dress Pants That Put Comfort At The Forefront Rafaella Gabardine Dress Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon The straightforward design of these bootcut dress pants makes them a perfect option for a day at the office. While they look professional enough for work, they are far more comfortable than most trousers out there. They’re buttery soft to the touch and feel lightweight when on. The slight flare at the bottom adds just the right amount of additional style. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 16 — 22 Short Plus

37 This Peplum Wrap Blouse In Pretty Prints & Jewel Tones Romwe Peplum Blouse Amazon $32 See On Amazon Bring even a casual outfit to the fashion forefront with this peplum blouse. The wrap front creates a simple V-neck, and the tie belt adds structure and dimension around the waist. Wear it with jeans, shorts, and skirts for an easy and elegant outfit of the day. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large

38 A Silky Headscarf That Is Incredibly Versatile vimate Silky Head Scarf Amazon $7 See On Amazon Using an accessory like a head scarf is a great way to add a pop of color to any outfit. There are multiple ways you can choose to style this one. Wrap it around your entire head and then tie it in the back for a covered look. Roll it into a headband and secure it underneath your hair for a youthful and playful vibe. And the vintage-inspired colors and designs help it blend with lots of outfits. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: One size

39 This 6-Pack Of Seamless Hipster Panties That Feel Like Air FINETOO No Show Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re in need of some new undies, look no further than these seamless hipster panties. “I purchased these a little over a year ago. I’ve worn them just about every day,” one happy reviewer commented. Made of a soft and stretchy material that’s also super durable, these are a good investment that will hold up through daily wear and tear. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 These Classic Levi Jeans That Are Top Quality Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon You know you’re getting high-quality pants with these signature jeans from Levi’s. These are made from a cotton blend with lots of stretch for additional comfort. And though they have stretch, they won’t lose their shape or structure as you wear them. The mid-rise fit helps them stay securely around your waist and work with a variety of tops, too. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28

41 These High-Waisted Dress Pants That Are Buttery Soft SweatyRocks Stretchy High Waist Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high-waist trousers are a fun way to spruce up your office attire without going over-the-top. While the legs are straight with a slim cut, they aren’t skintight and still have a bit of room to them. Because they’re lightweight, they are also great for wearing all year long. Go the professional route by wearing them with loafers or mules, or enter the casual-chic realm with trendy sneakers. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

42 A Set Of Stud Earrings In 6 Different Sizes UHIBROS Stud Earrings (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia earrings are shiny and affordable jewelry that’s hard not to love. “I'll wear them for weeks without taking them out, and nothing happens. I have no idea what makes these so special, but I recommend them to all my friends,” remarks one customer. One thing that makes them so special? They’re made from nickel-free and allergy-free metal. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6

43 This Wireless, Seamless Bra With A Comfy Light Lining Warner's Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This stretchy seamless bra is so comfortable, you’ll probably want more than one. The straps are adjustable to ensure you get the perfect fit, and are on the wider side for added comfort. It’s wireless, with a light lining for subtle support and a sleek look under clothes. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

44 An Off-Shoulder Blouse With A Dramatic Neckline Uvog Off Shoulder Wrap Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll look beyond chic in this off-shoulder blouse. The design creates a cross-front, wrapped effect that is quite striking. This is the perfect top to show off your favorite necklace thanks to the dramatic, open neckline. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which makes it feel soft, stretchy, and comfy. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large