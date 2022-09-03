Just Because You're Cheap Doesn't Mean Your Underwear Has To Look Bad — & These Pieces Are Proof

Usually, underwear’s the first thing you run out of when you’re overdue for a load of laundry — and you can never have too much on vacation. Plus, a pretty pair of underwear can just set the tone for the rest of your outfit. At the same time, since it typically isn’t seen by many people, underwear tends to be where you cut corners when you’re trying to save money. But just because you're cheap doesn't mean your underwear has to look bad — and these pieces are proof.

Whether you prefer a basic cotton bikini style, lacy hipster briefs, or a seamless thong, Amazon is an unsung hero for all your underwear needs. You can even find bralettes, sleek underwire bras, and racerback sports bras. From classic Calvin Klein favorites to bulk packs of the cutest pastel-hued boxer briefs, this list has it all.

Sure, the price tag on these lingerie items might be cheap — but the style and quality are anything but. Keep scrolling to discover the best women’s underwear on Amazon, and prepare to give your underwear drawer a major upgrade.

1 A Multi-Pack Of Low-Rise Cotton Bikini Briefs With Nearly 100,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Simple cotton briefs are a must-have in every underwear drawer — and these have nearly 100,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. This multi-pack of low-rise cotton bikini briefs comes in a variety of adorable color combinations and can be purchased in packs of six or 10. The material is soft, thin, and breathable, and will keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: X-Small — 1X Plus

Available colors: 36

2 These Stretchy Everyday Thongs With A Unique V-Waist Line FINETOO Low Rise Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The V-waist line on these simple cotton thongs adds a unique dose of sexiness to an otherwise basic item. The 95% cotton, 5% elastic, delicately ribbed fabric sits comfortably against your hips and offers a slight stretch. One reviewer wrote that these are “literally the best thongs I’ve ever bought!” Grab a pack of seven for less than $20 — you’ll be happy you did it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

3 Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Vince Camuto Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These Vince Camuto seamless lace hipster briefs come in a pack of three for less than $20 but look like high-end lingerie. The muted neutral tones are so chic, and the material is buttery soft. You’ll feel poised and comfortable all at once, thanks to the soft blend of nylon and spandex and the beautiful lace detailing. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

4 A 12-Pack Of No-Show Hipster Panties In The Cutest Colors & Prints FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (12-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add this 12-pack of no-show hipster panties to your cart and you’ll have a fully stocked selection of cute, comfortable underwear for every day of the week (and then some). Choose from seven different color packs, most of which include a few basic colors and some adorable prints like leopard and floral. Amazon shoppers said they are “so soft,” “comfortable and cute instead of bulky and embarrassing,” and “exactly as pictured.” The reviews go on and on, with over 7,000 five-star ratings and one reviewer saying “[I] will buy these every single time I need to renew my stash!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

5 These Thin, Breathable Thongs That Won’t Show Under Your Clothes VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you want to stock up on neutral colors or add something fun and flirty to your arsenal, these best-selling seamless thongs come in packs of five with options for whatever you desire. Grab a five-pack of basic or bright colors or opt for a pack of florals, leopard print, or mixed patterns. They’re also available in a full five-pack of black or a neutral apricot. The moisture-wicking material is lightweight, breathable, and (best of all) won’t show under even the tightest clothing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

6 These Silky-Smooth Mid-Waist Lace Bikini Panties Seasment Lace Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a tag-free elastic waist and a silky-smooth material, these gorgeous lace bikini panties offer maximum comfort and style without the typical price tag. They don’t ride up or shift around, and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day and night. And, despite being lacy and delicate, they’re still fine to throw in a washing machine. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

7 A 6-Pack Of Invisible Hipster Underwear That Eliminates Panty Lines FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These no-show hipster briefs will look so cute on, but they’ll be invisible under your clothes. What more can you ask for in a great pair of underwear, right? One reviewer wrote, “I wear these regularly under my workout leggings and form-fitting dresses and I absolutely love these! They are very comfortable.” Run, don’t walk, because they’re currently less than $25 on Amazon for a pack of six. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

8 These Cult-Favorite Hipsters With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top Hipster Panties (3-Pack ) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers don’t hold back, and they *love* these basic hipster briefs. They’re high-quality for a low price, don’t ride up, and reviewers said they are comfortable and “smooth under clothing.” These tick all the boxes, so it’s a good idea to get multiple packs. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

9 These Classic Hanes Boxer Briefs In The Most Adorable Colors & Prints Hanes Ultimate Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hanes didn’t become a household name for no reason. They’ve done it again with these sleek women’s boxer briefs that are practical, comfortable, and so unbelievably cute. The soft, cotton-blend material offers just the right amount of stretch, and the flexible waistband is comfortable enough to wear to sleep but so cute with the classic Hanes logo. You’ll love the adorable pink and blue prints, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

10 A Pack Of Lace-Trim Bikini Panties In A Cotton Or Bamboo Vicose Material KNITLORD Lace Trim Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These lace-trim bikini panties come in either a cotton blend leopard pack or a neutral-hued bamboo viscose. Both varieties are incredibly soft and comfortable, and they each have a delicate lace trim that even holds up in the wash. One Amazon reviewer said, “no sweat, fresh all day!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

11 The Iconic Calvin Klein Bikini That Might Become The Only Underwear You Buy Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s hard to buy anything else once you wear these bikini briefs from Calvin Klein. They’re comfortable, high-quality, and affordable—and they’ll last you a long, long time. Just want to try them out? You can choose from a single pair or a pack of two or three. Be warned though — you’ll be coming back for more no matter how many you start with. For the chicest fashion statement, let that iconic elastic waistband peek out from a pair of low-rise jeans or sweats. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

12 These Full-Coverage Smoothing Briefs That Have Shoppers Throwing Away Their Other Underwear Bali Skimp Skamp Stretch Brief Underwear Amazon $8 See On Amazon Multiple Amazon shoppers said they’ve come back for multiple pairs of these smoothing briefs, and one raved that “they are by far the best panties I have ever had,” stating “I have thrown away all my other panties and I will never wear anything else but these. Love love them.” You’ll barely know they’re there, thanks to the silky fabric that feels so soft and smooth on your body. Reviewers recommend ordering a size up. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Plus

Available colors and varieties: 79

13 Calvin Klein’s Classic Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $17 See On Amazon Another cult favorite for a reason, these Calvin Klein cotton stretch bikini panties belong in every underwear drawer. They’re available in 17 colors, and the ultra-comfortable cotton material offers the perfect amount of stretch. The classic logo waistband is flexible for maximum comfort and stays put all day long. They truly are the perfect fit — and you can’t beat the quality. As one Amazon reviewer said, “I'm so in love.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

14 Lacy Boyshort Panties In a Pack Of 6 Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boyshorts are always a comfortable choice, and the lace material of these boyshort panties adds a welcome level of style. Unlike some other lacy options, you’ll probably be comfortable in these all day. There are over 8,000 five-star ratings for these on Amazon, with reviews writing they’re “super comfortable,” “fit perfectly,” and “do not ride up or fall down.” For less than $30, you can get a pack of six in a variety of gorgeous colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

15 The Softest Boyshorts With A 6-Inch Inseam For Maximum Coverage & Comfort POSESHE MicroModal Boyshorts Underwear Amazon $18 See On Amazon For another unbelievably comfortable pair of boyshorts with a bit more coverage, try these ultra-soft boyshorts with an extra-long 6-inch inseam. You’ll get full coverage and comfort with a soft waistband and a moisture-wicking micro-modal material that’s breathable, stretchy, and even softer than it looks. One Amazon shopper is “replacing most of my underwear with these boxers,” and another said they “feel almost like you have nothing on,” thanks to the lightweight, breathable fabric. They’re also a great option to wear under skirts or dresses. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 10

16 A 6-Pack Of Lacy Hipster Panties With A Unique Cut LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These lacy hipster panties are lightweight, comfortable, and alluring. Amazon shoppers said they’re high-quality, fit beautifully, and don’t even show under leggings. If you’re looking to stock up, you can snag a four-pack of all black or opt for a six or three-pack with multiple color options. The back is sheer with floral lace detailing and the front and bottom are lined with a soft cotton blend. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

17 A Signature Lace Bralette with A Deep V-Neck Cut Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon I bet no one will believe you found this lace bralette on Amazon for less than $15. You’ll seriously want it in every color once you see how great it looks (and feels) IRL. And you won’t want to hide it, either. Flaunt it under an open-front blazer or let it peek out from an off-shoulder tee. No matter how you wear it, you’ll feel comfortable and confident all day long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

18 This Wireless Bra For Ultimate Comfort Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon The stretchy, seamless material of this lightly padded wireless bra will feel great under a classic T-shirt (or literally anything) and offers just the right amount of support with no underwire digging into your skin. It has nearly 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and reviewers said it is “fabulous,” “supporting,” and all-in-all, “the best bra ever.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 13

19 A Lightly Lined Convertible Bra That’s Currently Less Than $25 Warner's Easy Does It Dig-Free Convertible Comfort Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Barely-there lining, smooth fabric, adjustable straps, and great support are just a few of the reasons Amazon shoppers love this convertible bra. The spaghetti straps are easy to hide and adjust, and the scoop neck works great under tank tops, T-shirts, and more. Many reviewers called it their “most comfortable bra,” and because it currently costs less than $25, you can totally justify buying multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

20 Hanes’ Wire-Free Pullover Bra That Will Keep You Comfortable During Workouts Or Long Days Hanes Get Cozy Pullover ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon So many people are obsessed with these bras from Hanes. The wire-free bra fits like a second skin and is completely invisible under your clothes. It will keep you comfortable all day and night and offers enough support for a workout, too. You can choose from neutral shades like black, gray, or white, or add a pop of color to your bra selection with bold purple, aqua, or blue. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 9

21 These Classic Fruit Of The Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bras Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simply put, you need this 4-pack of classic cotton pullover sports bras from Fruit Of The Loom. Whether you actually plan to work out in them or not, you’ll be reaching for these bras daily and you’ll love the wire-free design, the soft, stretchy cotton fabric, and the adorable cami bra style that looks great on everyone. Already know you need these in your life? Upgrade to the 6-pack instead. Available sizes: 32 — 44DD

Available colors: 5

22 Another Wire-Free Bra From Hanes That’s Oh-So-Soft & Comfy Hanes Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon Bras don’t always scream “comfort,” but this one certainly does. Hanes makes the most comfortable bras, and this Invisible Embrace ComfortFlex bra is no exception. You’ll love the seamless look and the fact that you won’t spend the whole day counting down the hours until you can go home to take it off. It currently costs less than $10, so you should probably just grab all four colors while you can. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

23 A Wireless Bra With Adjustable Straps And A Plunging Neckline Warner's Blissful Benefits Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cloud-soft wireless bra has light foam cups and a banded bottom instead of underwire. In other words, it’s incredibly comfortable and supportive at the same time. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers gave this bra a five-star rating — and one person stated, “these bras are the best things I have ever bought” and mentioned they have since bought seven more. They’re excellent, no-fuss bras that you’ll likely spend more time in than anything else in your closet. Available sizes: 34B — 40D

Available colors: 6

24 This Ultra-Comfy Bra With Excellent Support Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon Maximize your comfort and your level of support with this Pure Comfort bra. The pull-on design eliminates the need for clasps or buckles, and the seamless 4-way stretch offers the perfect fit. It is made from a moisture-wicking fabric, so you’ll stay comfortable on the hottest days. All this to say, it’s truly no surprise this bra has over 11,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Large — 42-44DD

Available colors: 11

25 A Cotton Bra That’s As Comfortable As It Is Carefree Fruit of the Loom Wireless Cotton Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fruit of the Loom’s plus-size wireless cotton bra is simple, comfortable, and everything you look for in a bra. It offers full coverage, unlined cups, and lightweight fabric that’s breathable and stretchy. The elastic bottom provides a natural lift, and the entire bra is seamless and invisible under clothing. It comes in four neutral colors and an adorable leopard smoke print — and they each cost less than $30. Available sizes: 38C — 46DD

Available colors: 5

26 This Soft, Banded-Bottom Bra That Doesn’t Dig Into Your Back Warner's Blissful Benefits Dig-Free Band Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This simple and classic seamless bra is lightly lined and wire-free, but still offers support thanks to the wide banded bottom and adjustable straps. The material is 80% nylon and 20% elastane, giving it all-over stretch and maximum comfort. Even better, it costs less than $20 and Amazon shoppers say it fits great, feels amazing, and is an amazing quality for the price. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

27 The Classic Calvin Klein Logo Bralette You’ll Want In Every Color Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon This no-fuss bralette from Calvin Klein will literally never go out of style. The racerback cut is so cute, and the scoop neck looks great on everyone. The logo on its elastic band is the icing on the cake, adding a level of trendiness you didn’t know you needed in a basic bralette. Snag it in any of the 11 colors and varieties available. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

28 A Floral Lace Underwire Bra That Offers Comfort, Style, and Support HSIA Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon For an unlined option, this floral lace bra offers an unbelievable amount of support. It is free of any padding and has adjustable soft-brushed straps and an underwire that Amazon shoppers say is actually comfortable. Take this reviewer’s word for it: “It was just delivered about an hour ago and I’m already back to purchase more colors. Can’t recommend [it] enough.” Another said, “I have ordered three of them so far and plan to get more.” It costs less than $30 and comes in 21 classic and bold colors. Available sizes: 32C— 44DDD

Available colors: 21

29 A 4-Pack Of Seamless Cami Bras With Light Padding KCDDUMK Padded Seamless Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon The ribbed fabric on these cami bralettes is chic and basic, in the best possible way. You can choose from four different color combinations with neutral hues like black, dark grey, and white, or standout tones like blue, pink, and red. Whatever you choose, you’ll fall in love with how comfortable these bras are. Seriously, you can wear them to sleep and feel like you have nothing on. One Amazon shopper promised, “these bras are so comfortable, I could (and have) worn them day and night. They give me shape and volume and are so so so comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

30 This U Underwire Bra With Airy Mesh Inserts Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon “This is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn!” one Amazon shopper raved. Another said this U underwire bra with criss-cross straps is “worth every single penny” — and, it doesn’t even cost that many. Prices vary by size and color, but in the world of bras, you’re still getting a deal with these. Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

Available colors: 18

31 These Elegant Bralettes In the Prettiest Colors Duufin 5 Pcs Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Too pretty to keep under your clothes, these stunning lace bralettes are made to be seen. They provide a bit of padding that can be removed if you prefer to go padding-free, with a wide lace band below the chest. The fabric is incredibly breathable, so you’ll feel comfortable throughout the day. Wear one on its own with your sweats while relaxing at home, or let it peek out from an oversized button-down or T-shirt for a sultry happy hour look. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 15

32 Three Must-Have T-Shirt Bras For The Price Of One Fruit of the Loom T-Shirt Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon A three-pack of these Fruit of the Loom T-shirt bras will cost you less than $30, and you’ll get years of wear out of them. These bras have over 21,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers are flocking back to purchase more. They literally feel like they were made to fit your body, are so unbelievably comfortable, and incredibly cute, too. Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

Available colors: 7

33 A Wireless Racerback Sports Bra You’ll Find Yourself Wearing Daily Kalon Racerback Wireless Sports Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even shoppers who say they are “extremely picky” with bras are obsessed with these wireless racerback sports bras. “This one is hands-down the best one I have ever had!” one reviewer noted. They continued, “Super comfortable, you forget you’re even wearing a bra. The material is buttery soft. No tags, seams, wires, nothing. Very stretchy, in a good way.” They’re the perfect everyday bras and they’re affordable enough to stock up on without feeling the least bit guilty. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

34 These Sporty Cotton Boyshorts From Hanes Hanes Sporty Cotton Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With over 7,000 five-star ratings, you just know these Hanes boyshorts are a great pick. They’re well-made and comfortable — and at less than $10 for six pairs, the price can’t be better. Oh, and how incredibly cute are they? Wear them around the house or use them as pajama bottoms. They “fit like a glove” (according to Amazon shoppers). Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 1

35 A 4-Pack Of Bikini Briefs That Are Perfectly Lacy & Comfortable Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Bikini Brief Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you opt for neutral tones, earth tones, cool colors, warm tones, or a basic pack of black, these lace bikini briefs are bound to be some of your most-worn pieces. You’ll feel as great as you look in them, and it will cost you less than $20 for a pack of four. While some lace is scratchy and uncomfortable, this material is soft and breathable. You won’t regret adding these to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7