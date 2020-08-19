Kaia Gerber Has Pink Hair Now & Looks Completely Different

Kaia Gerber's hair has had quite the week. The model was bleach blonde on Monday, but now, she's rocking a whole new style with pink hair.

In an Instagram post, Gerber revealed the new pink look which features pastel, cotton candy ends and a sandy brunette root. "Pink is punk," the model captioned the image before instructing followers to move over to her IGTV to see stylist Guido Palau guide her through the dying process.

In the caption for the IGTV, Gerber says it took over an hour for Palau to walk her through coloring her own hair at home, but she cut the video down to just over seven minutes. In the video, the pair discuss the inspiration for her switch. As the model applies the pink color and waits for it to set, she tells Palau that during social distancing she decided to do, "everything I've never done with my hair," and explained that the new pink hue and choppy bob is inspired by '90s grunge icon Kurt Cobain.

"Those pictures you sent me of Kurt Cobain and all that, [your hair] is now becoming that," Guido says to the model.

She chuckles in return replying, "Honestly, the first time I had you cut my hair is because I wanted to look like Kurt Cobain."