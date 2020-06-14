Shopping
3 Cheap Alternatives To Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner
When it comes to liquid eyeliners, Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner has become a staple in the makeup kits of beauty lovers across the world. Thanks to its precise felt tip and pigmented, transfer-resistant formula, this waterproof pen continues to get high marks because it's so reliable and effortless to use. If you genuinely like the wearability of this liner, but don't want to have to keep paying the prestige price every time you need a new tube ($21 for full size), there are alternatives to Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner that mimic the longevity and smoothness of the award-winning eyeliner pen, but at a much more affordable price.
As you shop around for a viable replacement, it's important to know the key qualities to look for in a liquid eyeliner pen. The first is a very fine felt tip that's just firm enough to be able to achieve sharp points and lines without any dragging. The second component is the ink inside. You'll want a deep pigment with an opaque finish that dries quickly and won't smear during normal activity. For the most longevity, remember that Tattoo Liner is waterproof, so consider looking for that trait as well.
All of the following eyeliners were found after a bevy of research on Reddit and YouTube. The three listed below were all mentioned multiple times by users as dead-ringers for the Kat Von D liner — and they are all $15 or less!