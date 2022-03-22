Kate Middleton just reminded us all that you really can’t go wrong with a colourful accessory. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of statement jewellery, so it’s unsurprising that she made her earrings the focal point of her outfit during a fun-filled day out with William. All eyes are on the royal couple as they visit the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Kate made sure to make an impression in Belize, wearing a Tory Burch dress emblazoned with the colours of the country’s flag. However, it was her dazzling royal blue drop earrings that captured our attention.

Hailing from one of Kate’s beloved affordable brands, French label Sézane, the statement earrings can found online for a reasonable £55. Unfortunately (and by no means surprisingly) they are currently sold out.

Made from resin beads, the eye-catching accessories can also be found in other bright colours, including “Green Lagoon Thread” and “Fuchsia.” Below, find out how to buy some very purse-friendly dupes of the Duchess’ earrings.

