The Royal Family has kept active during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, whether it's through Zoom calls to support frontline workers, or in-person trips, such as the one The Duchess Of Cambridge just undertook. The Duchess went to Baby Basics in Sheffield, which provides essential items to vulnerable mothers. And during her trip, she made sure to wear a face covering to stay safe, which marks the first time she has been seen with one on an official engagement. Want to get her look? These seven floral face masks like Kate Middleton's will do the job.

The photographs show Kate wearing a ditsy floral face covering for the first time as she helped with the donation drive. Face coverings are now required on public transport and in shops inside in the UK, making them an essential part of modern life, and Kate's mask proves you can still look stylish while wearing one.

Unsurprisingly, The Duchess' exact mask has already sold out. The £15 design is by online boutique Amaia, and is made with Liberty print fabric. But the good news is that there are quite literally dozens of similar styles out there on the high street. These seven are my favourites, ranging in price from £6 to £30.