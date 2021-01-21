Meena Harris, Kamala Harris’ niece, author, and founder and CEO of Phenomenal, was in attendance at the presidential inauguration Wednesday in support of her Aunt and the nation. The sartorial theme of the day for her? Green. For the evening events, she wore a dark green Vampire’s Wife dress — and you’ll never guess who she had a matching moment with: the Duchess of Cambridge. Yes, Kate Middleton and Meena Harris' Vampire's Wife dress had us seeing double.

Thanks to the eagle eye of author Elizabeth Holmes, who called out the twinning moment on her own Instagram story, it was brought to the world’s attention that Harris’ Vampire’s Wife dress was the very same one that Kate Middleton wore on a Royal trip to Ireland in March 2020. It was, at the time, one of many green looks that Middleton wore in support of the country.

The dress boasts a mid-calf length with quarter-length sleeves. The crewneck gives way to a slight ruffle at the cuff of each sleeve and layered ruffles dance along the hemline. Its metallic sheen makes it the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for any evening activity or celebration, and it's clearly a favorite of American and British royalty.

It's quite the splurge and still available on a number of e-commerce sites right now. To shop their exact dress, as well as a few more affordable options, check out some finds you’ll love below.

Kate Middleton in Ireland, March 2020 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

