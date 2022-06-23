More than 10 years after royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton received their title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they have finally accepted their first official joint portrait. The stunning depiction was revealed on June 23, 2022 at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

As this is a monumental occasion for any royal couple, choosing an outfit that represents each person’s style and personality is incredibly important. The Duchess posed wearing a chic metallic midi dress in a shade of dazzling emerald, lined with ruffles. The playful, yet elegant choice perfectly captures Middleton’s charm. At the same time, the ensemble stays true to the modest style she has adapted throughout the years.

Middleton’s glimmering gown hails from brand The Vampire’s Wife — a big departure from the recent wave of demure looks inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The midi-length hem also shows off Manolo Blahnik green satin buckle pumps that continued the Duchess’ monochromatic look.

Known for rewearing her favorite pieces time and again, the Duchess first donned this gown while visiting Dublin, Ireland in 2020. For her portrait, however, she changed up the accessories, reaching for a stack of pearl-studded jewels from the royal archives.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton donned the Queen’s Duchess of Cambridge brooch, which dates back to the nineteenth century. The Queen herself has sported the historic piece on multiple occasions, but this marks Middleton’s first time wearing it.

The brooch features a large pearl surrounded by diamonds, with a second, smaller pearl hanging from the bottom. Her pearl bracelet, however, is straight from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection, which was passed down to the Duchess.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

As always, Middleton knows how to pay homage to her royal family.