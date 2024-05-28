The most memorable fashion moments are often the least complicated — and the slinky slip dress that Kate Moss famously wore more than 30 years ago is proof.

As an OG supermodel, Moss took the industry by storm in the 1990s, alongsize icons like Naomi Campbell. In that era, Moss walked for legendary designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, and Calvin Klein — to name only a few. But on several occasions throughout her career, she proved her fashion prowess goes well beyond the runway, extending to her personal style, as well.

For example, in September 1993, Moss attended a London Fashion Week after-party wearing a risqué lamé slip that left very little to the imagination. And suddenly a trend was born.

Kate’s Dazzling Silver Dress

The supermodel’s dress, designed by Liza Bruce, was totally see-through. She wore nothing underneath, save for contrasting black undies. Moss was all smiles at the London event, letting the nip fly free long before it was a full-fledged movement.

However the best part of her look wasn’t its revealing tendencies, but the subtle holographic effect. In the right lighting (read: that of a paparazzi camera flash), Moss’ delicate gown had a silver shimmer that gave her an iridescent glow.

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In line with the minimalist styling that was popular during the ’90s, Moss kept the rest of her look simple and left her accessories at home. The only addition she wore — other than her black bikini briefs — was a pair of flip flop sandals that peeked out from underneath the ankle-length hem.

The fresh-faced model went for no-makeup makeup and her famous blonde hair was pulled back to keep the focus solely on the dress.

Her Iconic Dress, 30 Years Later

More than three decades later, this dress is still a topic of conversation. According to WWD, Moss’ see-through slip is one of only three iterations that went into production. Back in April, another Liza Bruce design was put up for sale by Kerry Taylor’s Auctions house in Central London — a nearly-identical version of Moss’ gown.

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Shop Kate’s Look

The chances of getting your hands on Moss’ exact dress are slim to none. That said, there are several almost-identical options fully stocked.

Indie brand Subsurface has made The Liquid Slip one of its core designs. It has completely sheer silhouette that, like Moss’s dress, is slightly iridescent — the just-under-$200 price tag is simply an added bonus.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, in terms of see-through styles. Logan Hollowell’s Amore Slip Dress features a similar floor-length hem and is cut from 100% Italian linen. The gauzy material is see-through, like Moss’, but in summery white.

Aya Muse also sells a modern take on Moss’s dress, with their one-shoulder Caspi Dress ($785). It has a little more coverage than the original style, but when you look closely, you’ll see it has just as much shimmer.