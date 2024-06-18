Katy Perry is kicking off her comeback in style. On June 17, the singer announced she’s releasing her new song, “Woman’s World,” on July 11, with the music video premiering the next day. It marks the first single off her forthcoming sixth studio album. And of course, she’s pulling out all of the stops when it comes to fashion.

Along with the announcement, Perry unveiled the “Woman’s World” cover art photographed by Jack Bridgland, and embraced a sultry robot aesthetic that only she could pull off.

A Femme Bot Fantasy

On the new single cover, Perry goes full fembot, donning a pair of high-waisted chrome armor legs designed by Victor Clavelly, full of custom mechanics and arches at every turn. She paired her robot legs with a sheer string bikini from Du Ciel.

Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” single cover. Katy Perry

Perry’s Past Robot Looks

Given Perry’s penchant for extravagant costumes, this isn’t her first foray into the robot world. For her 2017 Witness Tour, she opened the sci-fi-inspired show in a gold-plated armor bodysuit, with robotic angular curves and a side cutout showing off her golden underwear.

She completed the look with gold thigh-high boots, long-sleeved arm pads, and a matching microphone.

Katy Perry’s Witness Tour robot look on July 24, 2018 in Perth, Australia. Paul Kane/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2021, she debuted a trash-inspired look (yes, literally) during her Las Vegas residency show PLAY, which managed to look a bit robotic thanks to her dress made of silver bottle caps, complete with a soda can bra top.

Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, during one of her Vegas shows, her eye twitched while performing in this outfit, leading to rumors that Perry was, in fact, a robot. Being the astute businesswoman she is, she used the buzz to plug the residency and confirm that she was not a robot.

While her new “Woman’s World” single cover doesn’t help those theories, it sure does prove that Perry will be serving over-the-top looks in her upcoming music era.