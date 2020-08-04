Celebrity Style
“Even when she’s playing it safe with her looks, they’re still so fun,” says her stylist Scot Louie.
Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Together with her stylist Scot Louie, Kehlani has fast become one of the most exciting women to watch on the red carpet.
“Kehlani and I gravitate towards each other because we both love street culture and street fashion," Louie tells Bustle. "However we both like to experiment with different elements of style. Whether that be boho or high glamour, we are willing to go the distance.”