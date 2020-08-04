Celebrity Style

How Kehlani Conquered The Red Carpet With A '90s Twist

“Even when she’s playing it safe with her looks, they’re still so fun,” says her stylist Scot Louie.

By Avery Matera

Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Together with her stylist Scot Louie, Kehlani has fast become one of the most exciting women to watch on the red carpet.

“Kehlani and I gravitate towards each other because we both love street culture and street fashion," Louie tells Bustle. "However we both like to experiment with different elements of style. Whether that be boho or high glamour, we are willing to go the distance.”

Getty Images
“I can always count on her to have a fun manicure, big gold hoops, and at least one gold necklace," says Louie, adding that "her favorite lately [is] the one with her daughter Adeya’s face on it." Here she wears a denim and leather jacket dress by Kaimin at a pre-Grammys event in January 2020.

Tap