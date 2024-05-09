It’s official. Kendall Jenner has successfully landed her fourth solo cover for Vogue and the 29-year-old is baring it all — both literally and figuratively — in a bra top and an accompanying interview where she speaks openly about being in her feelings.

Nearly a decade after her cover debut for Vogue in 2016, the model is back in an ensemble far more risqué than the brocade jacket she wore for her Vogue debut. Her latest cover proves lingerie can be considered high-fashion when done right.

Kendall’s Glitzy Floral Bra

Exuding a freshness for spring, Jenner graced the cover of the fashion magazine’s latest issue wearing a bra top and very little else. Of course, it’s not just any old T-shirt bra, it’s a full look straight from the runway — Chanel haute couture, nonetheless — that was clearly designed to be shown off.

The glitzy garment was skillfully made in the Parisian brand’s atelier, carefully embellished with contrasting black shoulder straps, iridescent beads, pink 3D floral appliqués, and multicolored accents that make it pop.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot / Vogue

Jenner wore the detailed piece with the same white maxi skirt it was originally paired with on the runway — a couture co-ord, if you will. The look underlines the top-drawer dressing method, which highlights wearing underwear beyond the bedroom.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the tiered skirt and bra were layered over white tights and a white long-sleeve top for a more monochromatic look on the runway, Jenner’s look took a stripped-down approach. With no layering pieces as the outfit’s base, her sunkissed skin was the main focus.

A Cover Star Legend

With several solo Vogue covers already in her portfolio, Jenner is an undisputed cover star pro. In 2016, the model snagged her first cover for Vogue’s September issue — a career milestone for any professional model. It was shot by legendary photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, making the moment even more monumental.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot / Vogue

Two years later, in 2018, she was photographed with a casually messy chignon and a cockatoo on her hand.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot / Vogue

An icon in the making.