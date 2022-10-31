Kendall Jenner opted to serve up a saucy spin on Toy Story’s red-headed cowgirl Jessie for Halloween 2022.

Taking to Instagram to show off her costume (as one does), the supermodel can be seen sporting a yellow-trimmed crop top similar to the one Jessie wears, and cheeky Y/Project denim shorts cinched with a chunky western-style belt and cow-printed chaps. Naturally, she finished things off with a custom red cowboy hat worn atop a red braided wig and grounded the look with a pair of simple brown boots.

“Well aren't you just the sweetest space toy," Jenner captioned the post, riffing off a line Jessie says in Toy Story 2, in which the animated Disney-Pixar character with a passion for yodeling made her debut in 1999. Meanwhile, in another slideshow, Jenner rocks a skimpier iteration of the costume. She wore an off-the-shoulder crop top featuring detached sleeves with the same denim panties and assless chaps. (These pics also see her wearing her own brunette braids and handling a glass of white wine.)

The fun costume garnered praise in the comments with celeb stylist Karla Welch writing “come on” and hairstylist Jen Atkin quipping “The cutest little cowgirl.” Sister Khloe Kardashian also added, “sexiest Jessie I’ve ever met.” Well, giddy up.