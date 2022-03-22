On Monday, Kendall Jenner hit the Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood on Monday wearing an all-neutral ensemble that’s painfully familiar to anyone who was in middle school from 1998-2003.

The now-redhead Calabasas-based model dressed to kill, turning out an authentically-‘00s ‘fit to visit the club’s in-house 818 Tequila bar (fitting, as Jenner is one of 181’s founders). She wore an almost-floor-length khaki skirt and managed to make the cringe-worthy throwback trend look stylish, in a way that only she can.

The skirt — a Jacquemus design — boasted a high-waisted cut with a paper bag, drawstring waistband (another trend reminiscent of your childhood). On top, cropped to reveal just the slightest amount of skin, was a Totême ribbed, black tank to keep the look simple and streamlined.

When it came to her footwear, the 26-year-old went full-blown ‘90s in a pair of black leather flip flops with a low-slung kitten heel, also from Totême, and a baguette-style bag, designed by The Row, that looks as though it was ripped right from the set of Sex and the City.

Jenner has yet to find a trend, vibe, or aesthetic that she won’t try at least once, with her style running the gamut from ‘90s dad to sultry, naked-gown-wearing, bombshell. With this look, specifically, she channels a little bit of her older sisters’ style with a pencil skirt silhouette. Jenner adds her own ‘Kenny’ spin with a sporty, ribbed tank befitting of her normcore style. With ‘90s and early-aughts accessories to boot, she might just have found her new uniform.

Sophie Sahara

Getting the urge to revive your favorite childhood outfit? (Same.) Shop her exact look right here.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.