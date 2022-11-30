Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking an understated, yet eye-catching ‘fit for a post-Thanksgiving workout last weekend. While she was just in athletic garb, the way Jenner styled the look that really grabbed my attention.

The supermodel was seen wearing a white sports bra and black high-waist leggings from Alo Yoga ($128). She topped with a cream-colored waffle knit pullover tied casually around one shoulder and under the other arm. It’s an unexpected styling trick that gives that laid-back, prep school vibe.

Jenner’s drop-shoulder Cupshe top goes for just $38 (shop it here), which you love to see, quite frankly. From there, she added white socks and a pair of highly sought-after Nike x Tom Sachs Mars Yard 2.0 sneakers, which cost upwards of $7k. (Sneakerheads know what I’m talking about.) As for accessories, the reality star donned sleek sunglasses and a leather tote bag from one of her favorite brands, The Row. The minimalist leather carrier also costs a pretty penny, at just under $4k.

Jenner’s stylish workout look is easy enough to duplicate — which you can do in seconds, just by tying a cozy sweater in the same fashion. It’s an easy way to upgrade a simple outfit.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Because I care, I’ve linked to her exact leggings and sweater (plus, some similar items to pull things together). You’re welcome.