Kendall Jenner stepped out in LA yesterday, forgoing pants entirely. The supermodel reached for tights instead, taking a page out of her little sister’s book. (Kylie rocked a similarly pantsless ‘fit at the Loewe Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in September.)

Jenner was spotted following a shoot for the luxury retailer FWRD, where she serves as creative director. She donned a chunky navy blue sweater over a white shirt — wearing the sleeves pushed up — and black underwear under semi-sheer Calzedonia tights. Her bold ensemble mimicked a look seen on the runway at Matthieu Blazy's Spring 2023 Bottega Veneta show.

Jenner then finished off the controversial outfit with black, pointed-toe slingback pumps from Saint Laurent and Bottega’s new Sardine top-handle bag in black (photos here). The woven, half-moon-shaped bag features a unique gold metallic handle and also comes in a statement red, among other hues. (You can cop it for a cool $4,200.) In her other hand, she carried a big bouquet of sunflowers for a lovely aesthetic moment. Silver hoop earrings and sunglasses pulled the look together seamlessly.

Take a peak at the spicy look below, which Jenner captured in a mirror pic and posted to Instagram. Here. For. It.