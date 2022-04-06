You know how the saying goes: sisters who serve underboob together, stay together. At least, that’s how it goes for Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The mogul/model sister duo have joined forces for yet another Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection and they came color (and cut-out) coordinated for the occasion.

Staying true to the upcoming drop’s lilac theme, the famous siblings dressed in matching pastel gowns made up of web-like, destroyed lace. The style of each dress varied slightly, but the strategic placement of cut-outs did not. Both sisters showed off just the right amount of underboob, creating a tasteful, yet buzz-worthy campaign that fits Kylie’s sexy-chic aesthetic.

Kylie shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair to promote collection’s launch. Set to launch Wednesday evening, the collab includes eye palettes, lip crayons, glosses, and more. “I’m soo excited for you guys to get these beautiful new products,” she wrote in the caption.

Back in March, Kendall shared a teaser photo of her own, where tons of other purple clothing can be seen on racks behind her. These two dresses, however, were certainly the right choice for the shoot. Just ask the more than three million followers who liked the photo, leaving comments like “two beauties,” and “GORG.”

Head to KylieCosmetics.com at 9 p.m. ET to shop the collection and head further down in this story to peep their smokin’ hot looks.