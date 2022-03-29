Kim Kardashian is sporting a new summer sandal trend. On a recent outing to Saint’s soccer game with North, Chicago, and Kanye West, she slipped into a head-to-toe black athleisure look, with leggings, a zip-front hoodie, and a pair of black flip flops. But, as is usually the case with the Kardashians, these weren’t just any old flip flops.

Kardashian’s footwear of choice looked mysteriously like the disposable slides you get at the nail salon after a pedicure. Typically made from foam, they are designed to let your polish dry smudge-free. Now, apparently, they are also for attending soccer games.

Kardashian’s pair, of course, are Balenciaga. And will set you back $450 (or $270 on sale).

Balenciaga or not, you have to love the fact that Kardashian can go from total Oscars glam one night to black leggings, a hoodie, and flip flops at her son’s soccer game the next. As Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls would say, she’s not just a regular mom. She’s a cool mom.

Though nearly sold out, you can shop the Balenciaga version of the trend here. Otherwise, check out some of the lookalikes below to get your black flip flop vibe on, just in time for summer.

