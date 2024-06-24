The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are always in sync — intentional or not. (Though, it’s hard to imagine the family does anything coincidentally.) From the well-coordinated outfits promoting the newest season of their Hulu reality show to the perfectly-timed social media posts, they’re the definition of a well oiled machine.

Now it seems that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have swapped brand inspiration in their latest product launches. Just a day apart, they both released ads with a “cottage core aesthetic” (complete with similar grassy backdrops) and creative direction — right down to the white, block lettering font. It’s honestly a wonder fans haven’t pointed this out before.

But don’t take my word for it. Check out all the similarities between the newest SKKN and KHY campaigns for yourself.

Kim’s Linen Look In SKKN Campaign

Last week, Kardashian gave her 362 million followers a sneak peek inside her latest product launch for her beauty brand, SKKN. Selling fans on a new range of neutral lip glosses that released on June 21 the Skims mogul was photographed frolicking in a field wearing an off-the-shoulder linen outfit.

The look itself included a prairie-style off-the-shoulder top with a free-flowing maxi skirt that matched the campaign’s laidback country aesthetic. In the short video, Kardashian can be seen applying the new glosses.

Of all the similarities, the final scene has to be the most prominent. The reality star turned actor was filmed walking away into the distance, with the words “SKKN By Kim” flashing in a bright white font.

Kylie’s Poplin KHY Pieces

Not even 48-hours later, Jenner announced that a new KHY collection she’s dubbed ‘Drop 007’ would be launching on June 26th. The highly-anticipated lineup is set to include a range of featherweight poplin pieces for the summer.

So to capture the essence of the KHY’s new collection, the founder and her team conjured up an ad that had a vibe very similar to her sister’s. Jenner was filmed in a grassy field, hanging up laundry on a clothesline. It was all so aesthetic.

And much like Kim’s SKKN campaign, the new KHY ad ended with the brand’s logo flashing on the screen in the same bold, white font.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, it’s impressive the way the Kar-Jenners are attempting to sell very different products with similar aesthetics. But from the look of the comments on social media, fans are eating it up.