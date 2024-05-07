With years of attending the Met Gala under her belt, Kim Kardashian is essentially a pro, and her more laid-back approach to this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” is proof. The SKIMS mogul arrived on Monday night wearing a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano look inspired by Dior’s Fall/Winter 1997 couture collection.

More to come..

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images