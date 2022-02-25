Celebrity Style

Kim Kardashian Wore Mostly Men’s Clothing In Milan

Go big or go home.

Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week.
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jamie Feldman
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian had a whirlwind week at Milan Fashion Week, popping up in the front row at Prada and stepping out in so many looks. Her outfits have ranged from oversized to... even more oversized. Here they are in their big, bold glory.
Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images
Kim kicked things off in something we’re not used to seeing her in: menswear. She wore a men’s leather Prada boiler suit with snap buttons and gloves — but kept it classic Kim with a peek of bra underneath.

Tap