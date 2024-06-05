Kim Kardashian is serving some serious "she stole my look" realness in ERL's latest campaign by channeling the on-stage wardrobe of her daughter North West. Remember that show-stopping yellow faux fur the 10-year-old rocked as Simba at the Lion King's 30th anniversary performance? Well, it looks like her mom was taking notes because she wore a very similar outfit for her shoot with the Cali-based label.

Kim’s Not-So-Mellow Yellow Look

Kim Kardashian, the queen of keeping up with trends (and apparently, her daughter's fashion choices), recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself decked out in an ERL look that's practically Simba 2.0 — starting with a buttery yellow California Shearling Coat (that’s set you back to the tune of a cool $8,700) that's the sartorial equivalent of a warm hug.

The look was completed with matching shearling chaps (for $28,000) and a fuzzy messenger bag ($1,850) that would be perfect for stashing all your essentials. Let's not forget the obligatory Kim K nude Skims bodysuit peeking through, because the star is nothing if not a savvy business woman. (Also, NGL, the sleek butter-colored one piece is super cute... I wouldn’t not wear it if it found its way into my closet.)

Instagram/@ERL

North’s ERL Debut

North, ever the trendsetter, rocked a similar faux fur coat with matching pants and crossbody bag. Though the mother-daughter duo isn't pictured together in the campaign, the internet is already buzzing about this undeniably cute moment.

Instagram/@ERL

The photos are a playful wink at the pair’s undeniable fashion bond... as well as a hilarious nod to North's star power. It’s also reminder that, sometimes, the best trends come in surprisingly adorable (and ridiculously expensive) packages.

Instagram/@ERL

So, is this the dawn of a new era in mommy-and-me fashion? Only time will tell. But I, for one, am certainly here for anything that involves the Kardashian-West girls dressed in dramatically over-the-top looks.

Instagram/@ERL

But I wouldn’t say no to a slightly less heart-stopping price tag for the rest of us, either.