Why (you might be wondering) did our girl Kim Kardashian create a SKIMS pajama set that features an underboob-baring crop top? Well, A.) Because she can. And B.) Palm Springs is really hot. Confused? Me too.

Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians star revealed the backstory behind how the new sleep collection came about. "I was in Palm Springs and it was so hot and I just took one of my tank tops and I cut it really short — like, underboob vibes,” she explained on Reels. “And then I had these shorts and they were really long and I just cut them really short. And the cotton is, like, so thin.”

Ok, we stan a breezy material, but this crop doesn’t exactly seem functional. One commenter accurately summarized my exact thoughts, writing: “If I wore this to sleep, it would be a necklace by the morning.” That said, as a SKIMS devotee, I would absolutely consider buying a set for the club, paired with a mesh bralette.

I'm going to have to wait for a restock, though, seeing as both the $38 Super Cropped Tank and $48 Cheeky Sleep Short are almost completely sold out in all four colorways. The skimpy co-ord made of 100% micro modal jersey comes in onyx, bone, honey, and saffron in XXS-4X.

Shop the necklace — whoops, I mean crop top — while you can.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.