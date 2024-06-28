It’s widely known that the Kardashian-Jenners — along with their inner circle of friends — consider themselves a close-knit group. From the extravagant birthdays gatherings and OTT holiday parties to supporting one another in their business endeavors, the crew always shows up and shows out for their loved ones.

So when Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday came around, her sisters took to social media to express their love. To mark the occasion, the sister-duo posed on a set of cascading marble steps and two perfectly coordinated looks.

The Good American co-founder is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members to reach the milestone — stepping into what might be her best era yet.

Kim & Khloé’s Bra Top Looks

On Thursday, sisters donned coordinating two-piece sets in contrasting colors. Their outfits featured revealing bra tops and ruched maxi skirts, each with a daring side slit. In terms of styling, the pair opted for accessories that made their very different aesthetics apparent. The looks felt quintessentially Kardashian.

Kim sported her signature wavy locks as well as a gold-tone pendant along and a belly chain around her waist. She also wore a matching anklet to bring it all together. Her nails were kept short in a neutral shade — a surprising choice for the coffin nail-loving star.

Khloé, on the other hand, took a different styling approach. She opted for a tousled updo, like a 1990s Pamela Anderson, and long, candy-red acrylic nails. She also stacked on beaded bangles and a dainty pendant.

Their Glowy Glam

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Kardashian style moment if there wasn’t some heavy glam involved. Both sisters had a bronzed glow, pretty much all over. Their natural-looking glam makeup had a sun-kissed look, complete with a neutral lip and butterfly lashes.

Fans can always count on the Kardashian women for a good sisterly style moment. And these two definitely didn’t disappoint.