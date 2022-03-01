Few designers do a knee-high gladiator sandal quite like Valentino. And few celebrities model the trend (or any trend, for that matter), quite like Zendaya.

The Euphoria star is the face of the iconic fashion house’s latest campaign. In a photo she shared on Instagram from the shoot, the resurgence of early 2000s fashion is clearer than ever. She is seen wearing two early aughts favorites: A cutout, red, mini dress and flat, brown, gladiator sandals that criss-cross up her leg, from ankle to knee.

But Valentino isn’t the only fashion house getting in on the action. Designers like Altuzarra, Etro, Dior, and more all showed a version of the knee-high sandal on their Spring 2022 runways. Now that the weather is finally inching toward sandal season— there’s no doubt you’re about to see this comeback trend just about everywhere.

You don’t have to totally splurge to get in on the look, either. Dressing up your legs, and adding a little something extra to off-duty denim shorts or cocktail minis, is doable at every price point.

Ahead, find the best knee-high gladiator sandals to channel your inner warrior. Or, perhaps, just your inner Zendaya. Either one sound pretty great.

In classic flat suede, flatform styles, chunky heels, and more, you’ll be ready for the weather to turn with these seasonal must-haves.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Take a page out of the 2000s-esque Valentino campaign with a pair of strappy, chic, knee high gladiator sandals.

Katia Gladiators Azzurra Capri $225 View product Go classic with a one-strap sandal with laces that tie all the way up to your knee.

Ribbon Gladiator 05 sandals Gianvito Rossi $745 View product Channel your inner ’90s baby with a flip-flop gladiator silhouette in head-turning gold.

Black Morfi Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals $275 View product Keep it light with a simple style that weaves it’s way up your leg, straight from your toes.

Ophilia Black Lace-Up High Sandal Serena Uziyel $490 View product For a little lift, consider a style with a comfortable, chunky heel.

Braided Lace Up Flat Sandal madewell $98 $49 View product For a go-anywhere style, shop these two-tone brown and white woven flats.

Alba Side Wrap Sandal Khaite $840 $336 View product Go retro with a chunky flatform, strappy style.