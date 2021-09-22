Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet again, but instead of a magazine photo shoot, this time it’s for her marketing chops. She released a brand new campaign for SKIMS, featuring two ladies well known for their lingerie and bikini pics: Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox. The duo shows off the brand’s black underwear, including bras and tank tops that feel decidedly ’90s.

It’s perfect timing for the pair to appear in print together, as they were on screen recently at the VMAs, introducing the performance of their “future baby daddies”: Travis Baker and MGK.

The ads are for SKIMS’ Cotton collection, as the duo shows off the Jersey Dipped Thong (which has sold over 47,000 units alone), the Jersey Triangle Bralette, and a red apple. Another set features the duo in the white color way with Kardashian feeding Fox from a plate of dark red cherries. Additional ads feature the Scoop Neck bras, Cotton Rib tanks, and boxers. Underwear, with a side of fruit.

This is only a preview of the full campaign, shot by Donna Trope, so it’s a sure bet that there are more pics waiting in the wings as the season goes on. Scroll down to see the ads and shop their Skims picks.

SKIMS/Donna Trope

SKIMS/Donna Trope

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.