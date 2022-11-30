Kourtney Kardashian transformed into a sultry fairy godmother for a new ad promoting her line of Lemme Sleep Gummies. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the reality star and entrepreneur gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the flashy, see-through outfit she wore in the campaign.

Kardashian can be seen posing in a shimmering metallic knit halter top and matching mini skirt. Underneath the wrap-style mini, the Poosh founder appeared to be wearing a classic taupe thong (SKIMS, perhaps?) for a delightfully cheeky look. Strappy black sandals and some blingy jewelry — including a pair of sparkling drop earrings that reached her collarbone — pulled the head-turning ‘fit together seamlessly. She also showed off smokey purple lids and a distinctively ‘90s updo.

Styled by self-proclaimed “wardrobe scientists” Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, the enviable metallic coordinating set comes courtesy of brand Natalia Fender. If you aren't yet privy to her work, Fender is known for creating dramatic designs for celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. “All of my dreams of becoming a good sleep fairy came true shooting this campaign,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Well, if the goal was to look absolutely dreamy, she certainly succeeded.