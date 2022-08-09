She’s become well known for her no-holds-barred style approach, so I was hardly surprised to see Kourtney Kardashian modeling a dramatic swim look yesterday.

Taking to the ‘Gram (as one does), the Poosh founder shared two snaps that show her sporting an incredibly chic, all-black SKIMS ensemble, complete with Swim Gloves akin to the pair Kim Kardashian wore on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She styled the elbow-length gloves — a waterproof take on one of the most popular trends of 2022 — with a one-piece featuring a sporty zip-front design.

“I💙lake life,” the reality star captioned the post, which sees her dipping into the water and basking in the sun. It garnered comments like “you’re the cutest” from sister Khloe and “THE BEST LIFE” from old pal Brittny Gastineau (who else remembers The Gastineau Girls?). Naturally, her legions of fans also flooded the post with praise.

Over on the SKIMS site, her Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece is nearly sold out in all seven colorways. The same goes for the mother of three’s bold arm-length Swim Gloves. However, if you want to get the glamorous look for yourself, you can shop both pieces in the brand’s “Almond” colorway below, which are still available in a few sizes.

The one-piece retails at $88, while the gloves are $48. Given that the swimsuit would make a great bodysuit — and that gloves are probably more practical when worn outside the water, anyway — both pieces are technically multi-purpose. But if the tan hue isn’t your thing, I also included some black alternatives to mimic Kourt’s look.

But I suggest you run, not walk, to cop them before they inevitably sell out.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.