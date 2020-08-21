Kylie Cosmetics Is Launching Lashes & Fans Are Already Obsessed

On Aug. 20, Kylie Jenner announced her next Kylie Cosmetics collection: Sailor Summer. The pin-up themed products include staples like her matte lip kit, gloss, and an eyeshadow palette. But she's also debuting a new item: lashes.

Prior to the reveal of the Sailor Summer collection, Jenner had never before made false lashes under the Kylie Cosmetics moniker. This marks her first foray into the product. In stories posted to her Instagram, Jenner introduced the new addition saying, "I am so excited to introduce my first lash to Kylie Cosmetics. Ever since quarantine started, I have been wearing no lash extensions. I have been experimenting a lot with strips again and individuals and these are everything."

According to Jenner, her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada helped design the lash which features a somewhat natural, wispy design that tapers in the inner corner and flares at the outer edge of the eye.

In addition to the new lashes, Jenner is also debuting shadow sticks in two shades a shimmering gold and coppery bronze. While the brand has branched out into liquid shadows and glitter eye toppers, the shadow sticks are also a brand new product.

Kylie Cosmetics' Sailor Summer collection launches Aug. 31.