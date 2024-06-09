Kylie Jenner’s closet is the stuff that dreams are made of. A few years back, she took fans on a tour of the space, giving them a first-hand look at her walls upon walls filled with Birkin bags, stiletto heels, and more diamonds than you could possibly imagine. Some Internet sleuths estimated that the contents of said closet were worth over $10 million — which means it’s safe to assume that the star rarely wakes up feeling like she has nothing to wear.

Among her endless options, though, there’s one brand that Jenner seems to return to time after time: Alo Yoga. The brand is known for its elevated — yet comfortable — workout wear, and its pieces have been on rotation in Jenner’s off-duty looks for years.

Over the weekend, she whipped out a few of her favorites, which happen to be far more affordable than what you might expect a billionaire to choose to lounge around in.

Kylie’s Alo Yoga set

On Saturday, Jenner took to Instagram to show off an all-black athleisure look from Alo. On top, she wore the brand’s Airlift Layer Up Bra ($64). It’s got a deep V-neck and itty-bitty straps that come together into a racerback, and gives the illusion of two doubled-up regular bras (hence “Layer Up”) with the support of a good-old-fashioned sports bra.

She paired the top with Alo’s Playmaker Dolphin Short ($68), which have the same breeziness as a regular set of running shorts with a slightly shorter hemline. Jenner finished the look with the brand’s Cropped Playmaker Jacket ($134) and left it open to put the rest of the pieces on full display.

With all of these items clocking in at under $150, the look is surprisingly easy to copy — even for those of us who don’t have a billionaire clothing budget.

Alo Yoga is a celebrity favorite

This is hardly the first time Jenner has put her Alo Yoga favorites on our FYPs. Earlier this year, she posted a photo of herself wearing the brand’s Seamless Ribbed Favorite Bra ($74), Seamless High-Waist Ribbed Leggings ($98), Unisex Throwback Sock ($24), and Recovery Mode Sneakers ($185). On another occasion, she was spotted wearing Alo’s Airbrush Heart Throb Bra ($74) and High-Waist Leggings ($118).

FWIW, the Kylie Skin founder is far from the only celeb who’s head-over-sneaker-clad-heels for Alo’s gear. Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and even her sister Kendall Jenner are die-hard fans, and it makes sense considering just how cute and cozy all of the brand’s products are.

Whether you’re looking for an outfit to *actually* work out in, or are just in the market for a cute new set to get you through summer, Alo’s celeb-approved picks (especially the shorts-and-bra combo that Jenner just wore) are worth the investment.

Shop Kylie’s pieces