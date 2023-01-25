Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner wore a gown adorned with a massive, incredibly life-like lion head for Schiaparelli’s Paris Couture Week show. Naturally, the internet can’t stop talking about it.

The outrageous dress is a brand-new creation from Schiaparelli’s latest couture collection that premiered on the runway (on Irina Shayk, actually) Monday. Being Kylie Jenner — beauty mogul, tastemaker, and Leo — the fashion house dressed her the dramatic look and sat her in the front row. Posting the look on Instagram, she confirmed the realistic-looking head was totally fake.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁,” Jenner wrote. Quick to offer up praise was Kris Jenner, who commented: “My little lioness 🦁 you are so beautiful 🖤.”

That said, there were plenty who took a different stance, criticizing the shocking Schiaparelli look — but I won’t go into that. No one needs that kind of negativity. Instead, I’d rather focus on the hilarious memes that have had me cackling into my iPhone 11 since Monday afternoon.

Twitter responded to Jenner’s over-the-top look with its usual genius, producing some truly delightful content. Check out some of my favorite memes ahead.