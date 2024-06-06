Kylie Jenner, queen of social media and beauty entrepreneur extraordinaire, has set Instagram ablaze this week with a series of steamy photos promoting the latest drop from her clothing line, Khy. Dubbed "The Return of Day to Night," Drop 006 is all about versatility; it is meant to take you from daytime chicness to sultry evening vibes with a single wardrobe switch.

Leading the charge? A stunning crimson maxi dress with a twisted shoulder that practically oozes confidence. In a series of sultry pics (because, let's face it, that's kind of Kylie's signature move), Jenner poses in front of a matching red backdrop, giving her look the full spotlight it deserves.

Kylie’s Fiery Red Dress

The dress itself is a lesson in generally looking hot without looking like you tried too hard: the twisted shoulder detail adds some edginess, while the longer length feels so sophisticated. And, of course, the figure-hugging silhouette flatters Jenner's signature head-turning curves. The look is perfectly pulled together with a loose, pulled-back hairstyle, a touch of glowy mauve makeup, and just enough bare skin. This is most definitely an outfit worth adding to your summer date night mood board, STAT — Jessica Rabbit pose, optional.

Instagram/@KylieJenner

In the next shot, the mom-of-two is serving major sexiness, pulling on the dress with her mouth open.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Same Dress, Different Color

But this isn't Jenner's first fiery tease of the collection. Last Friday, she sent the internet into a frenzy with a pair of equally eye-catching images photos featuring the same design in a vibrant orange hue.

Photo: Instagram/ @Kylie Jenner

The caption, featuring just eyes and an orange heart emoji, was as clear a hint as you can get. Jenner upped the ante with 3D floral earrings and a wet-look hairstyle that gave the impression that she went straight from poolside lounging to cocktail hour.

Good news: this scene-stealing maxi dress won't break the bank. According to Khy's website, it will come in five colors and retail for a cool $98, making it an accessible option for fashion girls on a budget (like myself). The drop just went live — shop the style below before it sells out.