Celebrity Style
Kylie Jenner Debuted Her New Khy Collection With The Sultriest $98 Dress
Pure fire...
Kylie Jenner, queen of social media and beauty entrepreneur extraordinaire, has set Instagram ablaze this week with a series of steamy photos promoting the latest drop from her clothing line, Khy. Dubbed "The Return of Day to Night," Drop 006 is all about versatility; it is meant to take you from daytime chicness to sultry evening vibes with a single wardrobe switch.
Leading the charge? A stunning crimson maxi dress with a twisted shoulder that practically oozes confidence. In a series of sultry pics (because, let's face it, that's kind of Kylie's signature move), Jenner poses in front of a matching red backdrop, giving her look the full spotlight it deserves.
Kylie’s Fiery Red Dress
The dress itself is a lesson in generally looking hot without looking like you tried too hard: the twisted shoulder detail adds some edginess, while the longer length feels so sophisticated. And, of course, the figure-hugging silhouette flatters Jenner's signature head-turning curves. The look is perfectly pulled together with a loose, pulled-back hairstyle, a touch of glowy mauve makeup, and just enough bare skin. This is most definitely an outfit worth adding to your summer date night mood board, STAT — Jessica Rabbit pose, optional.
In the next shot, the mom-of-two is serving major sexiness, pulling on the dress with her mouth open.
Same Dress, Different Color
But this isn't Jenner's first fiery tease of the collection. Last Friday, she sent the internet into a frenzy with a pair of equally eye-catching images photos featuring the same design in a vibrant orange hue.
The caption, featuring just eyes and an orange heart emoji, was as clear a hint as you can get. Jenner upped the ante with 3D floral earrings and a wet-look hairstyle that gave the impression that she went straight from poolside lounging to cocktail hour.
Good news: this scene-stealing maxi dress won't break the bank. According to Khy's website, it will come in five colors and retail for a cool $98, making it an accessible option for fashion girls on a budget (like myself). The drop just went live — shop the style below before it sells out.