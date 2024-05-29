If you follow any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on social media, then you know that they love an elaborate press rollout, no matter the endeavor.

Kim constantly pulls out all the stops for her SKIMS campaigns, referencing the likes of Slim Aarons and Nadia Lee Cohen. Meanwhile, older sister Kourtney’s Dolce Vita-themed wedding to Travis Barker in 2022 looked like it was plucked straight from a storybook. And now it seems the youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner is taking a similar approach to promoting her Vodka soda brand, Sprinter. She just kicked off her summer with a sizzling new campaign... and even if seltzers aren’t really your thing, it’s pretty convincing.

Kylie Jenner’s Daisy Duke Outfit

For the shoot, Jenner is photographed flagging down the electric blue Sprinter van on the side of the road. She’s wearing a white T-shirt that’s tied in the front and a pair of denim shorts that can certainly be classified as Daisy Dukes.

The KHY founder was giving off major super model vibes, pairing her cutoffs with a pair of red heeled sandals. In true Jenner fashion, she completed the look with full-on glam. This included voluminous hair that the TikTok crowd has coined the ‘90s supermodel blowout, as well as glowing makeup look and a pouty pink lip.

Her White Tank Dress

In another set of images from the shoot, Jenner wore a white tank mini dress and a silver swimsuit (presumably from SKIMS) underneath. The mom-of-two had on a pair of strappy, red heeled sandals and a silver suitcase filled with her new canned beverage.

She’s photographed sitting in the grass with a fan and large curlers in her hair (it also feels very ‘90s supermodel coded) while using her cold Sprinter can to cool herself off. Her no-makeup makeup look had a hint of shimmer to make it look like she’s been sweating in the desert heat.

Cindy Crawford’s 1992 Pepsi Commercial

That said, considering all the details of Jenner’s campaign, it makese sense that my mind would immediately go to Cindy Crawford’s iconic Pepsi commercial from 1992. To jog your memory, the OG supermodel famously donned a white tank top with blue jeans shorts while drinking the canned soda on a sweltering hot day.

Courtesy of Pepsi

Crawford would later go on to recreate the iconic commercial in 2021 at the same location, nearly 30 years later. A true pro, Kaia Gerber’s mom looked as if no time had passed, confirming that one only gets better as the years go by.

And if you weren’t looking forward to the summer ahead, thanks to Sprinter and Jenner, this is reason enough to get into the spirit.