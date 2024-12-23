In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Love Island’s Leah Kateb tells Bustle about her beauty philosophy, signature scent, and obsession with sweet-smelling glam.

Leah Kateb isn’t sick of talking about Love Island — yet. “Now that I’ve had time to step back and realize why people relate to me, I love talking about the show,” the reality star and Instagram It-girl tells Bustle. “[People] see little pieces of themselves in me.” Known for her cheeky one-liners and vulnerable authenticity, Kateb has only grown her fanbase post-filming by opening up more of herself, and her life, beyond her dating philosophy. “People get so confused when I tell them about the stuff I’m into,” she laughs. “I’m Persian, but I’m also a vegetarian. I love making GRWM videos and my favorite movie of all-time is Jurassic Park. I loved shopping vintage when everyone else wanted what was new and expensive.”

Post-Love Island, Kateb has been documenting her life, from sustainable fashion to beauty inspiration, with her casual 7 million followers on Instagram and TikTok — but still, the people wanted more. Enter: Livin’ Like Leah, Kateb’s newly-launched YouTube series where she’ll take viewers behind-the-scenes into her daily life, from trips to Dubai to a day on her family farm. And of course, there’ll be more beauty secrets. “I love a glam moment, but I believe beauty starts internally,” she says. “I actually got my bloodwork done to help guide what vitamins I need, and we should all be taking Vitamin D. It boosts your mood, and I tell everyone to take it for two weeks and come back and tell me how they feel.”

Ahead, Leah Kateb takes Bustle through her go-to GRWM routine — from the beauty tool that scares her boyfriend to the seasonal treat she keeps in her shower.

Her Must-Have Eyelash Curler Eyelash Curler Sephora $25 See On Sephora “My boyfriend sees this on my vanity and thinks its a torture device — but it’s one of my favorite tools!”

Her Favorite Body Lotion eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion Ulta $10.99 See On Ulta “I have so many bottles of this in my apartment — it smells delicious. She’s a must-have.”

Her Seasonal Shower Essential Native Sugar Cookie Body Wash Target $9.99 See On Target “I love this brand’s body wash, and their seasonal scents are so fun too — like the Marshmallow and Sugar Cookie flavors. I love things that have a gourmand notes — you know, that smell [where] you want to put them in your mouth.”

Her Daily Fragrance Guerlain Double Vanille Guerlain $395 See on Guerlain “I switch up my scent often, depending on what I’m doing: day or night vibes, my outfit, where I’m going. But if I were to wear one fragrance every day, it would be this one.”