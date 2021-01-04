Though leggings are one of the simplest additions to any wardrobe, shopping for those comfortable stretchy pants isn’t always simple. There are so many to choose from, and some styles are better for workouts while others work better for outfits outside of the gym. You might prefer a classic black, or reach for the brightest of colors. You might seek a leather option that's not as great for your sweaty exercise session, or prefer a graphic-printed version that steals the spotlight in your favorite workout class. And that's not all: leggings trends come and go each season just like with any other fashion category.

Yes, high-waisted leggings experienced their moment in the '80s, leather styles ruled the '90s, and the flared version trended all through the '00s. The latter, better known as yoga pants, are back with fervor this season according to TikTok users. And the good news is — besides being super comfortable for staying in the house during quarantine — flared leggings also fit perfectly over your favorite pair of ankle boots.

For that style and more, check out the best legging trends of 2020 and beyond, just ahead.

1. Ankle-Length Leggings

If you’re looking for the most classic of leggings out there, then high-waisted, black, ankle-length styles are your best bet. The versatile pants can be worn to the gym or with an oversized knit on top, and they'll likely never go out of style.

2. Color Leggings

For those looking to make a statement, consider investing in a colorful pair of leggings this season in everything from neon pink to subdued burgundy tones.

3. Leather Leggings

Though perhaps not workout-ready, leather leggings are a chic wardrobe addition for the cold-weather months. This style feels more like trousers than leggings, so style them as such. Oversize sweaters, mini dresses, and chambray shirts all make excellent pairings with the comfy pant.

4. Flared Leggings

That’s right: the flared legging trend of the early-aughts is back. And you’re going to want to try them again. With a slim top and boot cut, or flared legs that begin to taper at the knee, it will give you the retro, '00s-inspired flair your loungewear wardrobe is missing.

5. Ribbed Leggings

Whether you’re going for a colorful blue, not-so-basic black, or something in between, consider adding a little more dimension to your legging look this season with a ribbed pair. That could mean leaning toward knitwear over activewear, or perhaps just a slightly ribbed spandex material.

6. Graphic Print Leggings

This season, subtle graphic patterns, like single lines, asymmetric color-blocking, and chevron ankles are hitting it big when it comes to your activewear leggings, in blacks and colors alike.