Between her seven-season run as a regular on Riverdale and her role in the 2019 film Hustlers, Lili Reinhart has tastefully mastered the art of red carpet dressing. Whether it’s a well-tailored suit (sans shirt), or a floor-length gown with scantily-clad cutouts, the actor knows what she likes — and it works for her.

Last week, the star opted for the latter when she attended the Los Angeles Premiere of her former co-star and current BFF, Madelaine Petsch’s new film, The Strangers: Chapter 1. The best part? Camilla Mendes was also in attendance to support her bestie.

Lili Reinhart’s Semi See-Through Gown

With the help of her stylist Jared Ellner, the actor chose a slinky, bias-cut dress from Rodarte’s Pre-Spring 2025 collection. Reinhart has famously worn the brand on several different occasions, even starring in its Spring/Summer 2020 look book, so it comes as no surprise that she gravitated to the label for her latest appearance.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 look book, the dress is counterbalanced by delicate lace trims around the shoulder straps and neckline, which seemed to be removed from Reinhart’s gown. However, overall styling of the piece was similar (minus a netted veil).

Her Riverdale Co-Stars’ Outfits

After working together on the CW-turned Netflix series for the last six years, Reinhart and her co-stars-turned BFFs, Petsch and Mendes, have remained close. From supporting each other’s latest projects — see this particular outing as proof— to making cheeky videos on TikTok together (they used to be especially active on their join account, BlondeBrunetteRedhead, with more than 12 million followers), they are one of young Hollywood’s most beloved friend groups.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But back to the trio’s fashion choices: Petsch opted for a halter neck gown designed by Glenn Martens for Diesel for the evening. Although it appeared emerald green in her stylist Marie Haenn’s social media post, the style was actually charcoal gray. Mendes, meanwhile, went for a beige high-waisted Altuzarra dress. But most importantly, all three ladies went for neutrals that worked harmoniously together in a picture — got to make the most of that photo op, right?