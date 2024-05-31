Lindsay Lohan was looking like an absolute goddess while on vacation in Mykonos. The new mom looked as happy and relaxed as ever during her well-deserved break in the Mediterranean in late May. Lohan has been busier than ever lately, balancing work and being a first-time mother.

The Irish Wish star is no stranger to having a packed schedule, however. She’s been a working actor since she was a kid, starring in cult classics like The Parent Trap to Mean Girls. So it’s nice to see her enjoying herself on holiday abroad.

During her recent trip, Lohan wore the cutest floral-printed swimsuit that was a subtle nod to the vibrant state that she’s in.

Lindsay’s Peony & Camellia Printed Swimsuit

Lohan posed in an idyllic outdoor setting wearing OneOne’s Camellia Surf Top. The water-friendly top is an ideal way to keep comfortable and cool while in or out of the water. A long-sleeve bathing suit top has lots of perks, but the most important one is that it can protect from harmful UV rays, all while staying adorable and colorful.

She paired the top with intentionally mismatched peony-printed bikini bottoms that have a mid-rise fit. The color, which the brand describes as “seabright,” goes hand in hand with the floral Camellia Top.

Both the top and bottom feature a white piping detail that adds to the overall aesthetic.

A Mykonos Minute

In a smiling selfie, with her hair tousled from the wind, Lohan posed wearing ivory oversized Prada sunglasses — giving all the vacation feels. If Lohan’s latest Instagram post has proved anything, it’s that this is the happiest time in her life.

Lindsay’s Vibrant Vacation Wear

Feel like trading places with the Freaky Friday star? Below you’ll find her exact swim set and sunnies. You’re welcome!