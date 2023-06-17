There’s never a bad time to welcome new additions to your jewelry collection, but some moments are especially prime — like, say, right now. Boutique jewelry brand Linjer is currently running a summer jewelry sale, so when you buy one of their wear-daily, keep-forever pieces, you can get a second at 40% off.

Combining sustainability with accessible luxury, Linjer crafts their pieces using recycled metals, lab-grown diamonds, and ethically sourced gemstones; and since they sell their products directly to customers, their prices fall well below the usual price point of luxury pieces. A handful of their lovingly designed pieces have been spotted on celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown, Brie Larson, and Ashley Greene, making their accessible prices even more appealing.

From delicate huggies to statement rings, scroll on to shop a selection of Linjer’s most-loved pieces. They’re all up for grabs during the brand’s buy one, get 40% off sale — even more reason to stock up on these pretty, wearable jewels.

Shop Linjer’s Best-Selling Jewelry

The Pearl Huggies As Seen On Brie Larson & Millie Bobby Brown

You’ll never want to take off these elegant pearl huggie earrings, and they’re so versatile, you won’t need to. These hoops are dainty enough to be folded into everyday ensembles, and the dangling cultured freshwater pearl is elevated enough for dressier occasions like dinner or cocktails. Celebs Millie Bobby Brown and Brie Larson have both been spotted wearing these, so you’ll be in good company.

Finishes: 2 | Material: Cultured Freshwater Pearl, Recycled Sterling Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

This Sparkly Diamond Pave Band Spotted On Ashley Greene

Spotted on Ashley Greene, this pave band features a dainty rim of conflict-free, lab-grown diamonds that’ll add subtle sparkle to virtually any outfit. Crafted from 14-karat solid gold, this ring can be an elegant addition to a ring stack, or stunning all on its own. You’ll keep this heirloom-quality piece forever.

Sizes: 3 — 10 | Finishes: 2 | Material: 14-Karat Solid Gold, Lab-Grown Diamonds

A Statement-Making Mother Of Pearl Ring

Statement-makers, take note of this ring. Another Linjer piece that’s been seen on Ashley Greene, it features an eye-catching mother of pearl stone that would look so cool worn with ripped band T-shirt, or as an elegant addition to a simple black slip dress. You can stack this with daintier rings, wear it alongside other chunkier pieces, or all on its own — there’s no wrong way to wear it, as is the case with pretty much every Linjer piece.

Sizes: 4 — 10 | Finishes: 2 | Material: Mother Of Pearl, Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

This Ring With A Hand-Cut Baguette Gemstone For A Hint Of Color

Favored by Brie Larson, the delicate hand-cut baguette gemstone embedded in this ring is a chic way to inject your outfit with a hint of color. The style above features a pure blue topaz with a gold vermeil band, but it comes in seven stone and metal styles — like sunny citrine with gold, and crystal-clear white topaz with silver — so you can pick the color that most resonates with you. This dainty ring would look gorgeous stacked with other rings of varying tones and textures.

Sizes: 3 — 10 | Styles/Finishes: 7 | Material: Natural Gemstones, Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

A Stacking Ring Studded With Tiny, Asymmetrical Gemstones

Also seen on Brie Larson, the Ilse ring features a row of tiny gemstones in varying shapes; the contrasting, slight irregularity adds edgy charm to the sparkle, and makes the piece come alive. Like the Charlotte ring above, the Ilse is sold in seven pretty gemstone and metal combos. Highlight the asymmetry of the gemstones by layering them with more uniform shapes and styles.

Sizes: 3 — 10 | Styles/Finishes: 7 | Material: Natural Gemstones, Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

Some Hammered Gold Hoops With A Dangling Freshwater Pearl

At once organic and polished, these earrings feature a hammered gold hoop punctuated with a single, dangling cultured freshwater pearl. While these would be an elegant addition to dresses and cocktail attire, the edgy-meets-classic vibe would fit in nicely with your daily denim and tees.

Colors: 2 | Material: Freshwater Pearl, Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

These Gold Hoop Earrings You Can Wear 2 Ways

Add instant versatility to your jewelry collection with the Rebecca earrings; the dangling freshwater pearl is removable, so you can wear these as minimal gold hoops, or include the pearl for a little extra zhush. File these under don’t miss.

Finishes: 2 | Material: Cultured Freshwater Pearl, Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

A Cool, Chunky Pearl Choker

A pearl choker like the Ingrid is a modern must-have. The chunky, irregular shape of the baroque freshwater pearls is a cool twist on a classic rope of pearls. The choker length can be worn with virtually any neckline, and the organic textures would look so cool mixed with chains of varying lengths and materials.

Finishes: 2 | Material: Freshwater Pearls, Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil

These Gold Hoop Earrings In A Chunky Silhouette

If you love classic gold hoops but crave the trendiness of a chunkier silhouette, consider the Jorunn earrings; they feature a thicker silhouette that’s equal parts au courant and timeless. How chic would they look paired with an oversized pantsuit and heels?

Finishes: 2 | Material: Recycled Gold & Silver, 14-Karat Gold Vermeil