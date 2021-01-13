If loungewear wasn’t having enough of a moment in the fashion world, the better part of last year certainly solidified it. But celebrities like Lizzo are setting out to make sure that all of their followers know: comfort can be chic. And if you need evidence, look no further than Lizzo's '90s sweatsuit on TikTok.

The singer took to TikTok for a masked dance party of one, showing off her moves in the way that only she can. In the video, she was wearing a matching pair of joggers and jacket, both made of matching tan quilted jersey. It was equal parts cool girl streetwear and at-home leisure set AKA a necessary addition to your loungewear collection.

Lizzo’s specific set is from Sean John x Missguided, retailing for under $70 for the entire set. The best part is, it’s a versatile look, equally appropriate for that evening Neftlix and chill session, a coffee run, or anything in between.

And while Lizzo styled the jacket zipped up to the mock-T neck, it would look just as great opened up to reveal a sports bra or a knit sweater underneath.

Ahead, you can shop Lizzo’s exact look below to get you into the ‘90s mood. Beware, though: once you slip int a matching sweatsuit like this one, you might never take it off.

TikTok.com/@lizzo

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.