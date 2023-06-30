This New App Makes Shopping From Your Phone So Much Easier (& More Fun)

Have you ever been cruising your social media when a gorgeous piece of clothing or must-have homeware item crosses your path? Saving that pretty thing for later is easy if you’re an influencer, thanks to loads of marketplaces and platforms. For the rest of us, the process involves tons of screenshots, scrolling through texts for that link from last week, or opening folders or tabs on top of tabs. It’s not what you call efficient.

Enter Locker, a social media shopping platform. For three years now, Locker has been helping shoppers organize and curate their wish lists via a handy (and free) Google Chrome extension. But now, thanks to its new mobile app, you can do it all on your phone. Instead of ransacking your camera roll or flipping through what feels like thousands of tabs, you can consolidate everything in the free Locker app for a seamless way to save, share, and shop all the items you’ve been eyeing on the web and across social media.

How To Use The App

Locker is a virtual wishlist, and with the app, not only can you save items into specific collections (like ‘Italian Summer Vacation’ or ‘Living Room Refresh’), you can also get inspiration by following collections created by your friends, other shoppers, and Locker itself (its ‘Wedding Guest’ collection is on point). You can also browse the discovery feed to find new products and even create shoppable gift guides so that you have a much higher chance of actually liking what you receive around the holidays. Founder Kristine Locker described it as “Pinterest for shopping.”

What Influencers Are Saying

One Locker user, Heather Hurst, known as @PigMami on TikTok, likened the Locker app to “curating your own little boutique.” In a quarter-million view TikTok vid, she shared, “I'm a very deliberative shopper so I use [Locker] to make wish lists… you can see all of your saves in the same place which helps me understand if everything that I'm saving is going for the vibe that I want.”

What Other Shoppers Are Saying

Though the app just launched on June 12th, the positive reviews are rolling in and happy users are sounding off:

“Locker has completely revolutionized shopping. I couldn’t have redone my home or dressed as well for events without this app by my side!!!” — TnizNE1

“[It’s] already become my most used app [...] when you’re on Instagram and get an ad for a cool product normally you just take a screenshot or keep the website tab open but now I can finally actually save the product to one place (their app) and then move on…” — VintageLover212

“Been using their google extension for a while now and I love that there is an app! The UI is extremely easy to navigate and I love the ability to create collections and save items I want to buy.” — JessicaOcala