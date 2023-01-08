These Celeb-Stylist Designed Statement Socks Are The Perfect Way To Up A Man’s Sock Game

When shopping for that dapper dude in your life, there’s one accessory you don’t want to overlook. Socks. Sure, they’re usually a humble everyday staple, but not when celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati (the stylist behind Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, and The Rock) and the London Sock Company are involved. The Ilaria Urbinati x The London Sock Company covetable sock collection marries the celeb stylist’s signature sophisticated, fun style with the famous sock company’s premium materials and designs — and the result is a colorful collection that you’ll want to nab while you can.

The Spotlight Collection features an exclusive offering of six statement designs in classic stripes and playful patterns with subtle vintage vibes. And they’re not all looks and no substance, either. Made from tightly woven, yet stretchy, 82% Scottish Lisle cotton, these socks are the crème de la crème — a touchable luxury that won’t go unnoticed, no matter who you give them to. So good you’ll want a pair, or several, for yourself too. Sorry guys, these are too good not to share.

The holidays may be behind you, but you’ll find The Spotlight Collection to be the perfect all-year-round gift-giving go-to that won’t blow your budget but still feels totally luxurious. These socks are anything but boring and require no excuse to gift. But if you need some help, just think of all the special occasions ahead…Valentine’s Day, birthdays, Father’s Day, graduations, and the holidays (they’ll be here sooner than you can imagine).

Shop The Ilaria Urbinati x London Sock Company Collaboration

The statement socks that make up the second collection from Ilaria Urbinati and the London Sock Company add some cheeky color to any man’s sock drawer.

1. The Sunset Stripes Box

The Sunset Stripes 3-Pair Box features all the stripes and will make any man feel like a million bucks — even if he’s not walking the red carpet like Ilaria’s A-list clients. The retro colors are a nod to the world-famous Sunset Strip and show off a variety of horizontal stripe widths to match any mood.

2. A Kaleidoscope Of Blues

The blues in the Vintage Blues, 3-Pair Box are anything but sad. On the contrary, the classic motifs and waffle patterns in this set add a pop of playful color to any solid ensemble. And the embroidered London Sock Company logo is a must for completing the Old Hollywood look.

3. A Solo To Remember

If you can choose only one pair, the Ocean Check is a solid choice. And by solid, we mean a staple sock that will turn heads with its modern take on the distinguished checkered pattern. Since every sock in the collection can be purchased individually, there’s a world of color waiting for you.

4. The Complete Collection In One Box

If you’re having a hard time choosing just one — which is probably the case for most — The Spotlight Collection, 6-Pair Box is here to make your shopping life a little easier by combining the entire collab in a gift-worthy box that’s ready to make somebody’s day.