Looking Good Would Be So Much Easier If You Tried Any Of These Clever, Cheap Things

Looking good can mean different things to different people, but most of us look our best when we feel our best. So if you’re searching for products that make it incredibly easy to feel confident and put together, look no further.

This list is chock full of haircare products, clothing hacks, and skincare secret weapons that will have you looking good in no time. Better yet, they’re all super affordable and highly rated. So go ahead and click “Add to Cart” so you can start feeling your best ASAP.

1 Replacing Hair Elastics With Soft Satin Scrunchies Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Amazon $18 See On Amazon Prevent harsh creases and damage that traditional hair ties can cause with these silk scrunchies. They come in a pack of three in varying colors and glide smoothly on and off your locks. Since they’re made of mulberry silk, they can also help cut down on frizz, too. Available colors: 26

2 Toning Brassy Blonde Hair With A Purple Mask Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bid brassy, yellow hair color adieu with this purple hair mask. The rich violet shade removes unwanted warmth in your hair’s tone, and thanks to the vitamins and oils, it also helps condition hair. Simply apply and let it sit for 5 minutes before rinsing.

3 Detangling Wet Hair With A Super Gentle Brush Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hair is especially fragile when it’s wet, so give it the TLC it deserves with this detangling brush. It features soft, flexible bristles of varying lengths to help separate knots instead of ripping them apart. It’s safe to use on wet or dry hair. Available colors: 6

4 Exfoliating Dry Feet With A Luxurious Foot Mask Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reveal ultra-soft feet with this foot peel mask. It uses a blend of fruit acids to help break down dry skin and callouses, leaving soft and supple skin in its place. Simply put on the mask booties, wait, and rinse.

5 Tinting & Filling In Your Eyebrows With This Multi-Tasking Gel Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Gel Makeup Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your brows a makeover with this eyebrow gel. The gel helps coat each individual brow hair to give you a fuller look without looking drawn on, and the tapered brush allows for precise application. Plus, it’s waterproof. Available colors: 5

6 Soothing Tired Skin With A Calming Ice Roller Elizabeth Mott Facial Ice Roller Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking to give yourself a spa treatment at home, consider this ice roller. The gel head can help reduce redness, soothe irritated skin, and minimize unwanted puffiness. The gentle massage of the roller feels great, too.

7 Shining Up Your Shoes With This Cleaning Kit Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Breathe new life into your shoes with this shoe cleaner kit. Because it’s a concentrated formula, you only need a few drops. It’s safe to use on any shoe material that can withstand water, and the included brush helps to work it into a lather that removes stains and helps shoes look new again.

8 Slipping In Orthotic Shoe Insoles For Extra Comfort Soul Insole Shoe Bubble Orthotic Insole Amazon $27 See On Amazon Anyone who spends time on their feet will appreciate these orthotic insoles. Made from a flexible medical-grade gel, these orthotics help with impact absorption while providing plenty of arch support. They can also decrease pain from conditions like plantar fasciitis and more.

9 Swapping Shapeless Leggings With A High-Waisted Pair With A Cult Following SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have an impressive 4.3-star rating after over 10,000 reviewers weighed in. Because they’re made from a spandex blend, they have plenty of stretch while still keeping their shape. Thanks to the buttery soft material, you’ll never want to take them off. Available colors: 41

10 Working Out In A Stylish Tank That’s Breathable Too Fihapyli ICTIVE Workout Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Look stylish while you sweat in this workout tank top. The back features a sporty racerback cut with a transparent mesh panel that helps with breathability. It has a chic rounded hem and is machine washable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

11 Storing Shoes Safely Under The Bed So They’re Protected & Hidden Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking to free up a little extra storage space in your closet, snag these under-bed shoe organizers. They come two to a set, with one storing up to 16 pairs of shoes, and the other perfect for four pairs of boots. They are even designed with handles for easy access and maneuvering. Available colors: 2

12 Wrapping Your Hair In A Microfiber Towel To Reduce Unwanted Frizz Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make your shower routine less complicated, try these microfiber towel wraps. Simply attach the end of the wrap to the elastic loop at the back and let the microfiber dry your hair quicker than other methods, all while reducing frizz. Available colors: 2

13 Hanging Pants On These Luxe Hangers That Prevent Creasing ZOBER Wooden Pants Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can look your best with properly cared-for clothes, and these hangers can help. Made from sturdy wood, they use a wide, gentle clamp to prevent creases and wrinkles in pants. The hanger hook rotates 360 degrees for extra convenience, too.

14 Protecting Your Hair & Skin With A Satin Pillowcase Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your pillow with this satin pillowcase. The smooth satin fabric has more slip than other materials, allowing your hair and skin to glide across without breaking or nighttime creasing. They won’t strip your skin of necessary oils, either.

15 Applying Makeup With This Magnifying Vanity Mirror Beautyworks Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get expert makeup application with this vanity mirror. It offers three different levels of magnification so you can get up close and personal for precise strokes and swipes. Plus, it has LED backlighting to help fully illuminate your skin for better grooming. Available colors: 6

16 Lifting Stains From Your Clothing With This Remover That Works On Lots Of Fabrics Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to lift out dirt, grease, or nearly anything else, this stain remover can get the job done. All you have to do is blot up the stain, spray on the solution, and rinse it out. It’s made without sulfates or phosphates and is safe to use on lots of fabrics, including carpets and upholstery.

17 Removing Pet Hair From Your Clothing With Ease ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re trying to look good, ensuring your clothes are fur-free is critical, and this pet hair remover can help. Simply roll it over your desired surface and let the static cling do the work of trapping pet hair. Just empty the chamber and keep re-using it again and again.

18 De-Puffing Tired Eyes With Gold-Infused Eye Masks Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (50 Pairs) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a luxe experience with these under-eye masks that contain 24-karat gold. They help to reduce puffiness and can even help brighten dark shadows. Just stick them on, wait 20 minutes, and enjoy a moisturized under-eye area.

19 Keeping Your Purse Clean With These Travel Wipes SneakERASERS PurseWIPES+ Travel Wipes (28 Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your purse goes wherever you do, meaning it can pick up grime on every floor or surface you put it on. Clean it up with these purse cleaner wipes, which use tiny textured nubs to help buff off dirt without harsh chemicals. Each container comes with seven wipes per pack.

20 Storing Your Purses In This Hanging Organizer To Keep Them Protected Zober Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon When your accessories look good, you look good, and this purse organizer can help. The organizer features eight vinyl pockets that help protect your bags from dust and scuffs. The hook swivels 360 degrees so you can quickly grab your purses with ease. Available colors: 4

21 Protecting Leather & Suede Shoes With This Water-Repellant Shoe Spray Gold Standard Premium Water-Repellent Shoe Protector Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Quality shoes can be pricy, so protect your investment and keep them looking good with this shoe protector spray. Simply spray it on to keep suede, leather, canvas, and more safe from water damage and grime. It dries quickly, too.

22 Shielding Your Hair & Scalp From UV Rays With This SPF Spray COOLA Organic Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your hair needs protection from the sun, too, and this sunscreen mist can do the trick. It has SPF 30 and couldn’t be easier to use: just spray it anywhere you see exposed scalp. It smells great and it’s even water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

23 Multi-Tasking With A Concealer, Color-Corrector & SPF Supergoop! CC Screen Amazon $42 See On Amazon Snag products that pull triple duty, like this cc cream with sun protection. It features SPF 50 while also acting as a tinted moisturizer. It’s oil-free, won’t clog your pores, and comes in 14 shades so you can get a great match.

24 Staying Hydrated With A Motivational Water Bottle AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Getting enough water has never been easier, thanks to this motivational water bottle. It stores an entire gallon and features convenient time-of-day indicators to help you stay on track. It comes with an open lid for large gulps and one with a straw for sipping. Available colors: 22

25 Creating A Flawless Cat Eye With This Effortless Stamp Pen LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get a perfect winged eye every time thanks to this eyeliner stamp pen. One side is a traditional liquid liner brush, while the other is a stamp in the shape of a cat eye for the corners of your lids. Just connect your liner with the wing for a professional look that’s waterproof, too.

26 Pairing A Simple Outfit With Statement Leopard Loafers Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dress up your looks with these classic loafers. They come in an array of colors and feature a cushy memory foam insole for comfort and support. The flexible sole also has plenty of traction, making them an eye-catching but practical addition to your wardrobe. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 12

27 Conditioning Your Hair With An 8-Second Treatment L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Caring for your hair has never been easier thanks to this wonder water treatment from L’Oreal. After shampooing, simply use the handy dosage markings on the side of the bottle to add the recommended amount to the lengths of your hair and let it sit for 8 seconds before rinsing. The amino acids help to make even damaged hair look smoother and shinier.

28 Making Your Casual Days More Stylish With A Two-Piece Sweatsuit PRETTYGARDEN 2-Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get comfortable and look good doing it with this two-piece sweatsuit. It’s made from a spandex blend to give you ample amounts of stretch, and the pants feature a convenient drawstring closure with cute ankle cuffs. The top has a body-skimming fit without being too tight. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

29 Enhancing Your Curls With A Sulfate-Free Cream SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl-Enhancing Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Care for your curly hair with this curl-enhancing cream. It uses ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter to help moisturize and define your curls while cutting down on frizz. Better yet, there are no silicones, phthalates, or sulfates in the formula.

30 Accessorizing Your Look With Simple, Elegant Hoops PAVOI Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes just a little bling can go a long way to transform an ensemble, and these chunky hoops with a dainty, minimal look prove it. They’re plated in 14-karat gold and don’t contain any lead or nickel and also have stainless steel posts. Available colors: 3

31 Cinching Your Outfit With A Stylish Belt Syhood Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get a perfect cinched look with this faux leather belt. Each order comes with two belts to a pack: one black and one tan. The double-O ring design offers up a classic look that’s sure to pair perfectly with tons of outfits. Available sizes: Small — Large

32 Wearing A Seamless Bra For A Smoother Silhouette Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Up your comfort level while eliminating undergarment show-through all at once with this wire-free bra. It features adjustable straps and side panels that help smooth out your silhouette for a seamless look under clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 13

33 Sprucing Up Your Roots With A Hair Coloring Kit Godefroy Hair Color Kit for Spot Coloring Amazon $15 See On Amazon Say goodbye to grays or roots with this hair color kit. The clever design delivers the color in capsules: simply break open a capsule in the mixing cup and use only the amount you need to prevent waste. The color can last for up to six weeks. Available colors: 4

34 Freshening Up Your Day 3 Hair With A Revitalizing Dry Shampoo OGX Refresh & Revitalize Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Shampoo Amazon $11 See On Amazon There’s no need to wash your hair every shower thanks to this dry shampoo. Because it’s infused with argan oil, it won’t make your hair appear dull even as it wicks away excess dirt and oil to freshen up your locks. Just shake and spray to use.

35 Steaming Your Clothes So That They’re Wrinkle Free Hilife Garment Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Taking proper care of your clothes is important, and this garment steamer can ensure your outfits are wrinkle-free. The 240-milliliter capacity allows you to steam continuously for 15 minutes, meaning you can take care of multiple pieces with just one refill. Plus, the 9-foot cord makes maneuvering it a breeze.

36 Reviving Tired Skin With A Smooth Jade Roller Bulex Jade Face Roller Amazon $8 See On Amazon This jade face roller can help to reduce unwanted puffiness and relieve muscle tension in just minutes. Simply roll the jade stone in an upward motion along your face and neck. The double-sided tool comes with a large side for bigger areas like the forehead, and a smaller roller for more precise maneuvering around the eyes.

37 Soothing Dry, Chapped Lips With An Intensely Hydrating Balm Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon $4 See On Amazon Give super-dry lips some TLC with this lip repair ointment from Aquaphor. It uses ingredients like shea butter to get to work instantly, leaving lips feeling moisturized. Plus, it’s paraben free and doesn’t include fragrance.

38 De-Pilling Sweaters & Pants For A More Put Together Look Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Breathe new life into old clothes with this fabric shaver. This battery-free shaver comes with three different blades, so you can use it on a range of bulky or delicate fabrics. It even removes pet hair as you swipe, making it a versatile tool to help care for your garments. Available colors: 7

39 Pulling Together Any Look With A Polished Blazer luvamia Slim Blazer Jacket Amazon $43 See On Amazon Revamp any look with this slim blazer. It has a sleek, longline fit with lightly padded shoulders and a button closure. “It fits perfect! Very comfortable as well. Went to a party and got a lot of compliments on it,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

40 Preventing Clothes From Slipping Or Gapping With Double-Sided Tape Fearless Tape Double Sided Tape (50 Pieces) $11 See On Amazon Ensure your clothes lay perfectly flat with this double-sided tape. Simply peel the covering off both sides and you can affix the underside of your clothing to itself or directly to your skin to prevent gapping or slipping. It’s received an impressive 4.3-star rating after nearly 30,000 reviewers weighed in, too.

41 Taming Flyaways With A Hair Finishing Stick BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing your hair up or down, this hair-finishing stick can smooth down flyaways and leave you looking polished. It contains a gel-like formula that brushes on like mascara and won’t leave hair crunchy or greasy. Since it’s so small, it’s easy to take on the go.

42 Layering Outfits With Basics Like This Popular Bodysuit MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes simple pieces can make a big impact, and this scoop neck bodysuit is no exception. It has a sporty racerback cut and is made from soft, stretchy ribbed fabric. It even snaps at the crotch for extra convenience. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

43 Swapping Small Purses For A Tote That Fits Everything Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon Store everything you need right at your fingertips and look stylish doing it with this faux leather tote. It features a subtly pebbled exterior finish and has a small interior pocket to hold loose items. The decorative tassel gives it a cute, fashionable flair. Available colors: 160