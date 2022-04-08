It was the brand that went viral for it’s incredible Gossip Girl collaboration, and now Gen Z favourite Lottie London has finally brought back its popular nail collection after a six-year hiatus. At-home manicures have been all the rage recently, with beauty lovers opting for more adventurous and playful designs from tortoiseshell to polka dots to complement their outfits. Now, you can elevate your spring ‘fits even more. The new Lottie London nail collection contains three different drops, including vegan nail polish, nail stickers, and press-on false nails.

The plant-based nail polish collection, which costs £3.95 each, includes 21 must-have shades from springtime pastels to playful neon brights. Expertly formulated with up to 80% natural ingredients, including sugarcane, each polish provides high shine and long-wear, and is also PETA-approved and cruelty-free.

For those who want to elevate their go-to French manicures, Lottie London’s Stick To It Nail Stickers, which costs £5.95 each, offers four cool designs from gaming, alphabet, random, and abstract with up to 250 nail art stickers per set. Each set makes an at-home manicure a breeze with up to 14 days wear.

The Stay Press’d Press On False Nails, which costs £6.95 each, are perfect for anyone wanting a quick solution for a date or party, offering five super cute designs from sweethearts to tortoiseshell to cow print and swirls, and even abstract. Each set comes with a gel finish with on-trend squareletto shape and are easy to apply with either vegan nail glue or adhesive pads which can be easily removed.

The affordable collection is now available to buy on Lottie London’s website, as well as online retailer ASOS. Following the huge success of the Gossip Girl collection, Super Fake Mascara, and Freckle Tint, we predict this collection will sell out in no time. But worry not, there are nine more beauty launches to get hyped about this week.

