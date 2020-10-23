When fashion meets function, there’s nothing better. The hottest street style trends of the moment that you can also wear lounging around your house? Please and thank you. At a time when you’re spending more time at home than ever, you may find yourself gravitating more and more towards loungewear. But when they do double duty as pieces you can style outside your front door? Even better. You'll be thrilled to learn the biggest loungewear trends of the moment can work for everything from Netflix bingeing to running errands to a socially-distanced hangout session.

This season, loungewear and activewear have melded more than ever before, with track shorts, joggers, and the like topping the trend list. Bralettes and cardigans are also beloved for their layering abilities, and just as easily styled with nearly every look you already own and love. The final addition to the hot list for loungewear when it comes to 2020 trends is knit shorts, which are more of an at-home favorite.

If you shop a pair that’s slightly longer and more in the mid-thigh length range, however, have at it and rock those babies for your mid-morning coffee run with reckless abandon.

Ahead, find the top loungewear trends of the season and exactly how to shop them.

Track Shorts Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A retro favorite, track shorts are hitting it big when it comes to Fall loungewear. For home or outside, shop everything from nylon performance wear to super soft terry cloth and even cashmere.

Joggers Throw it back to the ‘90s with a pair of classic joggers — high waisted, elastic bands at the ankles, worn slightly slouchy to give off that comfy yet chic loungewear vibe.

Bralettes Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Most often layered underneath other loungewear favorites, a good bralette is essential for anyone’s comfy loungewear collection, now and forever.

Oversized Cardigans Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you haven’t already tried it, now is the time to jump into the cardigan-as-a-shirt trend. If not, you can easily layer up. No matter which way you style it, there’s little better than a great oversized, chunky cardigan sweater.