Style
5 Loungewear Trends Everyone's Wearing This Season
Get cozy in style.
When fashion meets function, there’s nothing better. The hottest street style trends of the moment that you can also wear lounging around your house? Please and thank you. At a time when you’re spending more time at home than ever, you may find yourself gravitating more and more towards loungewear. But when they do double duty as pieces you can style outside your front door? Even better. You'll be thrilled to learn the biggest loungewear trends of the moment can work for everything from Netflix bingeing to running errands to a socially-distanced hangout session.
This season, loungewear and activewear have melded more than ever before, with track shorts, joggers, and the like topping the trend list. Bralettes and cardigans are also beloved for their layering abilities, and just as easily styled with nearly every look you already own and love. The final addition to the hot list for loungewear when it comes to 2020 trends is knit shorts, which are more of an at-home favorite.
If you shop a pair that’s slightly longer and more in the mid-thigh length range, however, have at it and rock those babies for your mid-morning coffee run with reckless abandon.
Ahead, find the top loungewear trends of the season and exactly how to shop them.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.