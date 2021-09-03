This week in beauty, there’s a new, Gen-Z-friendly brand to look out for. LoveMeMeMe has all the potential to gain viral TikTok fame on within weeks. Its packaging is bubblgum pink but edgy, its mantra is all about “an unashamed focus on self-care,” and its key ingredient is CBD. Plus, huge social media stars like Liana Jade, Miah Carter, Max Ragan, Chloe Rose, and Hani Hans have already been brought on board to rep the line. In other words, you better keep an eye on the brand’s hashtag: #metheloveofmyownlife.

So far, LoveMeMeMe has launched nine products, including three lip balms (in strawberry, peach, and peppermint), a hair mask, a body butter, and a retinol moisturiser. Each one has an exciting ingredients list packed full of vitamin, oils, and lots of other good stuff. But the star of the show is CBD, which is infused into each product, promising to take your self-care game to the next level. Below, we give a few more details on an SPF moisturiser from the brand that’s caught out eye.

In other skincare news, Neom Organics have launched two additional products in their Perfect Night’s Sleep range: an overnight cream and a jade roller. The price tags here are pretty expensive, but Neom promises they’ll help you achieve a rejuvenated, well-rested look. Elsewhere, the Glowcery has a new cleanser that combines all sorts of anti-oxidants to give you an enviable glow.

There’s a lot happening in fragrance, too, with a new drop from HOOHAA, the monthly subscription service for perfume lovers, and a limited-edition Jo Malone collection that offers a fresh take on the brand’s English Pear & Freesia scent.